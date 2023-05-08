Jack Johnson Takes It Easy With New Track ‘Calm Down (Dennis Bovell Remix)’

Jack Johnson - Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Jack Johnson has released a new album track, “Calm Down (Dennis Bovell remix),” available through all streaming platforms today. The thoughtful track is the latest preview to Johnson’s summer remix album, In Between Dub and follows the incredible company of released songs, “Traffic In The Sky (Lee “Scratch” Perry remix)” along with “Better Together (Nightmares on Wax remix).”

British Reggae legend and multi-instrumentalist, Dennis Bovell lent his talents to “Calm Down,” a beloved track off Johnson’s critically acclaimed 2022 album, Meet The Moonlight. With Blake Mills and Johnson on guitars and vocals, Bovell added drums, bass and organ for the “Calm Down” remix. You can check it out below.

Calm Down (Dennis Bovell dUb Remix)

In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson’s favorite songs over an incredible two-decade career, features reimagined tracks by some of Reggae’s most influential names in the genre lending their talent to a collaborative compilation of dub remixes. Out June 2 through Brushfire and Republic Records, In Between Dub is soon to be this summer’s iconic soundtrack.

This album comes on the heels of a busy show schedule for Johnson. After joining Willie Nelson in celebration of his 90th Birthday, for two sold out nights at the Hollywood Bowl this past weekend, Johnson will be bookending his summer tour with two headline festival performances; first on May 6 at SunFest in West Palm Beach, Florida and concluding at the Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on September 29.

Johnson will also bring his revered ‘Meet The Moonlight Tour’ to Europe this summer for a 4 week tour including iconic venues and festivals across 9 countries. Meet The Moonlight, Johnson’s eighth studio album was met with esteemed reviews, “His latest album might very well be his boldest work yet — not to mention his best-sounding LP in years, said Spin Magazine. Pitchfork added that Meet The Moonlight is “his best album yet, the gentle songwriter pushes beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times.”

Jack Johnson plays the following dates:

NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVALS

September 29: Ocean City, Maryland, Oceans Calling Music Festival

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

June 4: Paris, France, We Love Green Festival

June 8: Stockholm, Sweden, Gröna Lund Tivoli

June 10: Kværndrup, Denmark, Heartland Festival

June 11: Hamburg, Stadtpark, Germany Open Air – SOLD OUT

June 13: Cologne, Germany, Open Air

June 15: Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS- SOLD OUT

June 16: Berlin, Germany, Citadel Music Festival

June 18: Werchter, Belgium, TW Classic

June 21: London, England, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT

June 22: London, England, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT

June 23: Cornwall, England, Eden Sessions – SOLD OUT

June 25: Berkshire, England, Wasing Estate

June 29: Zurich, Switzerland, ZOA

June 30: Klam bei Grein, Austria, Castle Clam

July 1: Tarvisio, Italy, No Borders Festival

July 2: Ferrara, Italy, Ferrara Comfort Festival at Parco Urbano Bassani