Janet Jackson To Chronicle ‘Together Again’ Tour In New Documentary

Janet Jackson is to chronicle her ‘Together Again’ tour for a new documentary titled Family First.

In December, the superstar announced she was heading out on the 33-date trek of North America, with shows kicking off in Florida in April. This week, Janet confirmed her preparation for the tour will be filmed for a project, Janet Jackson: Family First – a follow-up to her self-titled 2022 documentary.

“I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year,” the 56-year-old shared. “I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

Directed by Ben Hirsch, the documentary is currently being filmed. It will be simulcast on the Lifetime and A&E networks in the US, with a release date yet to be announced.

Janet’s brother Randy Jackson, who serves as an executive producer, noted that he is excited to collaborate with her on the project, which will also celebrate her 50th anniversary in the entertainment business.

“In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country,” he added. “We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association recently announced the lineup for the summer 2023 season at the Hollywood Bowl, kicking off in June with a concert starring Janet Jackson and Ludacris.

The lineup also includes shows by My Morning Jacket, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maxwell, Sparks, The Beach Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Diana Krall, Maggie Rogers, a tribute to Qunicy Jones, and many others.

Additionally, John Williams will share conducting duties with Gustavo Dudamel as they oversee the Phil in playing along with classic film clips on July 7-9.

