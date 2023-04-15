Jonas Blue Recruits Rani For Summer Smash ‘Finally’

Jonas Blue and Rani - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks

Jonas Blue has returned with a new single “Finally,” which features vocals from Dutch singer RANI. Blue caught RANI at the right time, whose voice has been permeating from smash hits such as Jonasu’s “Black Magic” and Sam Feldt’s “Post Malone.”

The new single, out via Astralwerks, thumps from start to finish and features an addictive topline from RANI. The track arrives as Jonas blazes a trail through 2023, road testing new songs at live shows. Some of those gigs include a sold out headlining tour in Japan, a main stage performance at Ultra Music Festival alongside Sam Feldt, plus US residencies confirmed in Las Vegas and Atlantic City and a Pacha Ibiza Residency with Robin Schultz.

Jonas Blue Feat. RANI - Finally (Visualiser)

Last year featured a typically stacked touring schedule that included a residency in Las Vegas, regular Ibiza shows, numerous back-to-back sets with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt–his partner in their new collaborative project Endless Summer—and countless high-profile festival performances at the likes of Creamfields South, Lollapalooza, and Fuji Rock Festival.

﻿Now multi-Platinum in over 20 counties and the second most globally streamed UK Dance Act behind Calvin Harris, Jonas’ releases–which include “Fast Car,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Mama,” and “Polaroid”–have amassed more than 19 billion global streams, 85 million single sales, over six billion video views, and 130 Platinum certifications.

The first half of 2022 saw the producer and Electronic Nature label boss release singles including the Why Don’t We collaboration “Don’t Wake Me Up,” which achieved over 160 million global streams. He also sits in the top three most streamed dance acts in the UK.

Jonas’s debut album, Blue, is certified Gold in the UK and US and was winner of the Brit Breakthrough Award. Jonas has collaborated with a star-studded cast of artists across his career including Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiesto, MK, RAYE, Nina Nesbitt, HRVY, Raye, JP Cooper, Arlissa, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more.

Buy or stream “Finally.”