New Edition Of Kate Simon’s Bob Marley Book ‘Rebel Music’ Due In September

Bob Marley - Photo: Allen Tannenbaum/Getty Images

Genesis Publications is publishing new bookstore edition re-release of what is widely hailed as the definitive Bob Marley book. Visually capturing the spirit of Marley and other reggae icons, Rebel Music: Bob Marley & Roots Reggae, features the extraordinary images captured by celebrated photographer Kate Simon.

Accompanying Simon’s photographs are the stories behind the images from Simon and first-hand contributions from a cast of 24 famous contributors including Chris Blackwell, Lenny Kravitz, Keith Richards, Paul Simonon, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen.

In 1975, after meeting Marley in London, Simon gained unique access to the Wailers, capturing intensely personal moments and events. Rebel Music presents over 400 photographs from Kate Simon’s remarkable archive, most of which were published here for the first time.

Rebel Music is available for pre-order now from all good bookstores and the worldwide release date is scheduled for September 26, 2023.

First released by Genesis Publications in 2004 as a signed limited edition of only 2,000 copies (which has long since been sold out) the book features some of Simon’s most captivating images of Bob Marley and his closest collaborators in the reggae scene. On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Marley’s first Island Records release, Catch a Fire, Genesis will publish a hardback bookstore edition re-release this autumn, offering fans the opportunity to once again view the hundreds of photographs that encapsulate this major tribute to one of the greatest musical legends in the world.

In 1975, Kate Simon photographed Bob Marley and the Wailers at the Lyceum in London, where the now-legendary live performance of “No Woman No Cry” was recorded. Thereafter, they collaborated throughout the Seventies, with Simon shooting some of the most intimate, enduring and emblematic images ever taken of Marley, including his iconic Kaya album cover portrait. Simon captured it all: photographs of the reggae greats of the late Seventies such as Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh; candid shots of The Wailers on the ‘Exodus Tour’ and the ‘One Love Peace Concert’ where Bob famously united Jamaica’s opposing political leaders. Ultimately, in 1981, Simon would ride with the funeral cortege to his final resting place in Jamaica.

Introduced by Patti Smith and featuring a new foreword by Lenny Kravitz and a new afterword by Keith Richards, a cast of 24 contributors join Simon in sharing the stories behind the images, including ex-Wailers guitarist Junior Marvin and bass player and band leader Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett; musicians such as Junior Delgado, Steve Jordan, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt; filmmaker Don Letts and producer Danny Sims; Bob Marley and the Wailers’ art director Neville Garrick and Bob Marley’s chef Antonio “Gillie” Gilbert; and Island Records founder, Chris Blackwell. Rebel Music is the definitive document for any fan of Bob Marley and reggae music.

