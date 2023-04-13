Lola Young Shares Highly Personal New Single ‘What Is It About Me’

Lola Young - Photo: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images

BRIT-nominated South London singer/songwriter Lola Young shares her brand new single “What Is It About Me” via Day One/Island Records. You can check it out below.

“What Is It About Me” is the fourth and most vulnerable offering from Lola’s upcoming project. Lola has mastered the art of translating deep emotions with a striking combination of her raw yet flawless vocals and honest storytelling. Throughout the single, she maintains a sense of desperation to find understanding in a relationship that is proving to be one sided, a scenario that can be understood by the majority of individuals.

Lola Young - What Is It About Me

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Young’s upcoming album, My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely set for release on May 26 is the beginning of a new era and sound for the 22-year-old artist. Stepping into a new light of expression, Lola explores new depths of her creativity whilst consistently drawing her authentic South London edge through the project. She effortlessly blends a range of passionate vocals that enhance the emotions she is exploring with her casual wit and frankness, offering a genuine insightful experience for fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

When speaking about her upcoming project, Lola said, “It’s my journey towards being a woman and figuring out who I am.” My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely includes previous offerings “Annabel’s House,” “Stream of Consciousness” and viral hit “Don’t Hate Me.”

With the likes of Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and SZA jumping on the “Don’t Hate Me” sound on TikTok ahead of its release, Nicole & Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Queen of Pop, Madonna, have since used the sound in their clips on the platform, cementing Lola’s global appeal. Lola explores themes of love bombing, gaslighting, body image and depression, creating a relatable & deeply connecting body of work for all listeners to delve into. The structure of Lola’s project is a thoughtful demonstration of her mental processes and reasoning throughout emotions she is faced with throughout her early adulthood.

With a BRIT ‘Rising Star’ nomination and a BBC Sound Poll shortlist inclusion under her belt, Lola Young’s undeniable creative output and talent hasn’t gone unnoticed. Last week, Lola headlined The Dublin Castle in Camden ahead of her performance in Berlin’s Baketown this April. Last summer, she appeared on festival stages across the UK and Europe performing at Glastonbury, Bestival, The Great Escape and All Points East, to name just a few.

Pre-order My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely.