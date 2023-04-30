Margo Price Gets Her ‘Hands On The Wheel’ For Willie Nelson’s 90th

Margo Price - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Margo Price has added to the celebrations of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday by releasing her version of “Hands On The Wheel” as a Spotify single.

The song, written by Billy Callery, was recorded by the country outlaw for his landmark 1975 album Red Headed Stranger. Price’s version features the Particle Kid, otherwise known as Willie’s son Micah Nelson, and was recorded at Willie’s multi-artist Luck Reunion concert in March this year.

Price is among the star-studded cast of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, marking his big anniversary this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl. The first show took place yesterday (29), the day he turned 90, and the second is tonight. Among other friends and admirers on the bill are Allison Russell, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Jones, to name just a few.

Nelson’s birthday brought greetings of goodwill from everyone from Keith Richards to the President of Ireland and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, while Sheryl Crow, who is also part of the live celebations, posted that she was on her way to Los Angeles to sing with “my favorite duet partner ever and one of the greatest artists/people of all time.”

Price will also join Nelson on the Outlaw Music Tour this summer, and the indefatigable veteran has showed booked all the way into October. Bills will variously feature John Fogerty, the Avett Brothers, Flatland Cavalry, Whiskey Myers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Kathleen Edwards, and Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros. All information for the tour and Nelson’s other live bookings are on his official website.

Crow, Price, and Rateliff are among those appearing on One Night In Texas: The Next Waltz’s Tribute to the Red Headed Stranger, recorded at a Luck Ranch celebration concert last year for Nelson’s 89th birthday.

