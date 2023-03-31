Moby Recruits Dougy Mandagi Of The Temper Trap For ‘Extreme Ways’ Remix

Moby - Photo: Lindsay Hicks (Courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon)

Moby has released the orchestral rework of “Extreme Ways,” which features Dougy Mandagi of the Australian indie rock band The Temper Trap. The track is taken from the anticipated release of Moby’s 20th studio album, Resound NYC out May 12 courtesy Deutsche Grammophon.

“Extreme Ways” was originally released as the second single from Moby’s sixth studio album 18 on June 24, 2002 and features as the title track on all five Bourne films. Groove driven orchestral strings, brass, and a choir, set against ethereal vocals from Moby and Doug Mandagi elevate “Extreme Ways (Resound NYC)” to dramatic effect.

moby - 'Extreme Ways' ft. Dougy Mandagi (Resound NYC Version) (Official Visualiser)

Says Moby, “My original goal with ‘extreme ways’ was to make it sound like a track from physical graffiti or exile on main street, and while it’s clearly not worthy of being on one of those albums i think with the brass section and choir we’ve been able to give it a sonic heft that is pretty satisfying.”

On Resound NYC Moby reimagines and orchestrates fifteen of his most iconic tracks written or recorded in New York from the years 1994 to 2010, with guest vocalists including Gregory Porter, Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs), Margo Timmons, and Amythyst Kiah. Last month Moby shared “Walk with Me” featuring Lady Blackbird, plus the always centred at night remix.

Resound NYC is the follow up to Moby’s acclaimed album Reprise (May 2021), which featured guests including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Jim James, and Skylar Grey.

While many of the vocalists on Resound NYC are well known names, others are less familiar: Moby discovered P.T. Banks singing in a wedding band in Texas, while the elderly father of mesmerizingly soulful Danielle Ponder joins her on the remake of “Run On.”

The music pioneer’s 20th studio album reflects perhaps the most defining era in Moby’s musical life, from his former home and birth place New York City. It was there he began his music career playing in punk rock bands, and dj’ing at underground clubs in and around New York.

Pre-order Resound NYC.