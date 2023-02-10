Third Volume Of Nat King Cole’s ‘From The Capitol Vaults’ Now On Digital Release

Nat King Cole 'From The Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3)' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol/UMG

The third volume in the popular digital compilations celebrating the great Nat King Cole, From The Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3), is released today (10). Landing in time for Valentine’s Day, the collection follows the success of the two much-loved digital editions, both released during 2022.

Lorelei

The new volume in the series gathers together 14 additional rare songs, many of which become available for the first time on streaming platforms. They include the swinging “How Little We Know,” written by Hoagy Carmichael and Johnny Mercer; the sentimental “I Heard You Cried Last Night,” from the pens of Jerry Kruger and Ted Grouya; and other elegant performances such as “Lorelei,” “I Still See Elisa,” and “My Dream Sonata.”

Alongside From The Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3), a new lyric video is available from today for Cole’s peerless version of Ray Noble’s widely-covered ballad “The Very Thought of You.” Nat released his version of the romantic classic on the album of the same name, which reached No.17 on Billboard’s Top LPs chart.

Nat King Cole - The Very Thought Of You (Lyric Video)

The time-honored song was first released by Al Bowlly in 1934, when Noble and his Orchestra also issued their recording, on which Bowlly also sang. Hundreds of interpretations have followed, all the way to Bryan Ferry’s on his 2022 EP Love Letters.

Cole’s enduring popularity continues to cross generations and reach countless new admirers. Only in December, his festive staple “The Christmas Song” reached the remarkable heights of No.99 on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, the better part of 70 years after the initial release of his version with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra in 1954. The new chart activity also came some 57 years after Cole’s all too early death at the age of 45, in 1965, and the song also entered the UK Top 40 for the first time ever, peaking at No.35.

Buy or stream Nat King Cole’s From The Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3).