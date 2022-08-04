New ‘ABBA Gold’ Editions To Mark Enduring Compilation’s 30th Anniversary

'ABBA Gold' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

The 30th anniversary of the enduring ABBA Gold compilation will be celebrated on September 23 in a variety of formats, including new gold vinyl and cassette editions and a picture disc configuration.

The compilation of best-loved hits and highlights in the peerless career of the Swedish superstars was first released on September 21, 1992. It now has breathtaking worldwide sales of more than 32 million, establishing itself as the group’s all-time greatest success.

The retrospective has played a flagship role in bringing ABBA’s music to new audiences globally, as it continues to be shared among their immense global following of original fans. The set includes such undying classics as “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Mamma Mia,” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

Gold has a particularly spectacular story in the UK, where it is confirmed by the Official Charts Company as the second-biggest selling album in history, only behind Queen’s Greatest Hits. Up to and including the current Official Albums Chart, it has spent 1,056 weeks in the British bestsellers.

This week, buoyed in particular by the huge new success of the smash hit virtual spectacular Voyage, it returns to the Top 10 with a 15-10 climb. That makes for a running total of 69 weeks in the UK Top 10, including eight at No.1 (one on first release, then five more, non-consecutively, in 2001, and two more in 2009).

The formats for the September anniversary editions are a brand new 2LP picture disc on heavyweight vinyl, housed in die-cut gatefold sleeve; an equally new gold cassette edition, with a black cassette also available; and a previously available 2LP version, featuring two x gold, 180 g vinyl discs.

New, limited edition ABBA merchandising items will also be available to pre-order from selected stores. There will be further anniversary updates from ABBA in the coming months, as well as the continuing series of new lyric videos on the quartet’s official YouTube channel.

