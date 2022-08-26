Nicki Minaj Shares New Hits Compilation ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’

Nicki Minaj , ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Nicki Minaj has surprised her fans across the world with a new, previously unannounced greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1. The project features some of Nicki’s newest hits, like “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby and the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl.”

Earlier this week, Nicki made history with her smash new single “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as she earned the first solo female rap track to debut at No.1 since 1998. The last solo female artist on the Hot 100 was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Along with conquering TikTok and rising to No.1 on the Top US Tracks, “Super Freaky Girl” has earned the veteran rapper a number of distinctions, making her the first female lead artist to debut at No.1 in 2022, the first female rapper with multiple No.1 debuts, and the first female rapper to reach No.1 without a video in over two years.

With 21 No. 1 hits under her belt, “Super Freaky Girl” cemented Minaj as the only female artist with the most Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 of all time.

And not to be outdone, Minaj also had the biggest sales week for any track this year and the biggest consumption debut for a lead female artist this year when the song was released.

“Super Freaky Girl” marked Minaj’s triumphant solo comeback, following her 2019 single “Megatron” As the same suggests, the song flips Rick James’ iconic 1981 single “Super Freak,” turning it into an instant banger with some of the quotable bars Minaj is known for. She also revived her fan-favorite rap persona Roman for the “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix),” which arrived earlier this month.

“Super Freaky Girl’ offers a taste of more music to come from Minaj, as the official press release suggests, her massively anticipated fifth full-length album is “coming soon.”

