Pantera, Avenged Sevenfold, Slipknot, And More Set For Welcome To Rockville

Avenged Sevenfold - Photo: Juan Aguado/Redferns

Welcome to Rockville Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, and it features Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold, plus many other rock favorites.

Taking place May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, the 2023 edition of Welcome to Rockville will include performances from Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Alice Cooper, Incubus, The Mars Volta, and more. Four-day passes are available via the official festival site.

Slipknot will headline on Thursday (May 18), and will be joined by Rob Zombie, QOTSA, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Converge, Band-Maid, Bloodywood, and more.

Avenged Sevenfold are headlining a bill on Friday, May 19, that includes Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, and others.

Pantera will headline the Saturday May 20 lineup, which also includes Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Ho99o9, and more.

Tool will close out the festival on Sunday May 21, topping off a day that includes Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed and Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, Nova Twins, and others.

“We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville,” stated Danny Wimmer, founder of promoter Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

Earlier this month, Evanescence scored a diamond certification for their 2003 debut album, Fallen, nearly 20 years after its release.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the band’s breakout record as diamond, confirming that has sold over 10 million units in the US. It was previously certified triple platinum at the end of 2003, selling more than 3 million units.

Visit Welcome To Rockville’s official website for more information.