Pete Tong Details ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK Tour For 2023

Pete Tong - Photo: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Pete Tong has unveiled details of a new ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for the fall of 2023.

Tong will take the new ‘Ibiza Classics’ show across the UK in autumn next year. He will be joined by The Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley at arena venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Birmingham and London. Tong will play two consecutive nights at the O2 in London next December. Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on December 9.

Last November, Tong was honored with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

“I’m seriously thrilled and humbled to be standing here receiving the MITS Award because I think this is recognition of dance music’s and club culture’s influence and success,” he said at the ceremony.

Last month, it was announced that the pioneering dance music DJ and broadcaster will bring his globally acclaimed ‘Ibiza Classics’ show to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire next summer.

Also featuring the Essential Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley, along with a host of guest DJs and singers, the evening will bring the worlds of classical and club together with stunningly reimagined versions of the classic house tracks of the day including Fat Boy Slim “Right Here Right Now,” The Chemical Brothers “Galvanise,” Moloko “Sing It Back,” Seal “Killer,” Faithless “Insomnia” and many more.

Pete Tong’s ‘Ibiza Classics’ show joins the 125 million-selling Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie on the line-up for next summer’s Nocturne Live series, which takes place at the UNESCO world heritage site of The Great Court at Blenheim Palace from June 14 – 18, 2023.

Pete Tong’s ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK Tour of 2023 includes the following dates:

NOVEMBER 2023:

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

25 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 – Cardiff, CIA

29 – Brighton, Centre

30 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

DECEMBER 2023

1 – London, O2 Arena

2 – London, O2 Arena.

