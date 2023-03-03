Priscilla Black Invites You On Vacation With ‘Couple Spring Breaks Back’

Priscilla Block - Photo: Britton Lee (Courtesy of Mercury Nashville)

Priscilla Black has returned with a scintillating new single, “Couple Spring Breaks Back,” out now along with the track’s lyric video.

The nostalgic track, written by Block, Randy Montana, and Chris LaCorte, brings back those youthful memories of finding a special someone in the blur of Spring Break and regardless of how many years have passed, the feelings never fade.

Priscilla Block - Couple Spring Breaks Back (Official Lyric Video)

“I’ve been super excited about this song for a while! It takes you back to the younger days, spring break, fake IDs and that one fling you had for the week on the beach. I’m a sucker for a nostalgic song and this is that.”

Last month, Block released the deluxe edition of her debut album Welcome to the Block Party. It includes four new tracks that have been added to the running order of the original set of a year ago, of which “Little Bit” has also been shared as a focus track. Extended to 16 tracks, the album now also includes the recent release “Me Pt.2,” “Getting Even,” “Little Bit,” and another recent success, “Off The Deep End.”

Block is one of the nominees for Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio 2023 Music Awards, due to air live on Fox on March 27. Her live itinerary continues as special guest on the Justin Moore tour. On Wednesday, February 8, she posted: “Had the most incredible first weekend on tour with @JustinColeMoore Rapid City, Grand Forks, Sioux City y’all were special 💙can’t wait to do it again this weekend!”

Earlier in February, Block shared a video for her Moore collaboration “You, Me, And Whiskey” collaboration. As Country Now reports, it was directed by Cody Villalobos, part of Moore’s management team, who also directed the clips for Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and “Why We Drink.”

Buy or stream “Couple Spring Breaks Back.”