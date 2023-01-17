Priscilla Block Releases ‘Me Pt.2,’ Prepares Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album

Priscilla Block - Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Priscilla Block has released the new song “Me Pt. 2,” which the popular country talent describes as “hands down one of the most honest songs I’ve ever written.”

The track is accompanied by a new lyric video, and will be featured as one of four additional songs on the expanded version of the debut set that came out last February. Welcome to the Block Party Deluxe Album will be out on February 10, also featuring the new “Getting Even,” “Little Bit,” and her recent success “Off The Deep End.” As did the original release, it features her first hit to be RIAA platinum-certified, “Just About Over You.”

Priscilla Block - Me Pt. 2 (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Block adds of the writing of the new track: “It was 2 o’clock in the morning – just me, my guitar and a piece of paper. Sometimes it’s the simplest songs that hit the most and for me ‘Me Pt. 2’ is that. This past year was really big for me, especially releasing my debut album. When we were selecting songs for Welcome To The Block Party we had so many songs to choose from, which is why I’m super excited for the deluxe album. Four more songs that complete the Block Party era.”

Block has been nominated in the Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio 2023 Music Awards, which will air live on Fox on March 27. “Not me over here crying,” she posted on hearing the news. “I’m over the moon!”

Pre-order Welcome to the Block Party Deluxe Album, which is released on February 10.

The full tracklist is:

1. “Welcome To The Block Party”

2. “My Bar”

3. “Heels In Hand”

4. “Like A Boy”

5. “I Know A Girl” ft. Hillary Lindsey

6. “Ever Since You Left”

7. “Thick Thighs – Block Party Version”

8. “I Bet You Wanna Know”

9. “I’ve Gotten Good”

10. “Wish You Were The Whiskey”

11. “Just About Over You”

12. “Peaked In High School”

13. “Getting Even”*

14. “Me Pt. 2″*

15. “Little Bit”*

16. “Off The Deep End”*

*Deluxe Tracks