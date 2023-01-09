Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, And More Set For BottleRock 2023

Post Malone - Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Celebrated California festival BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its 2023 edition, which is set for May 26-28 at Napa Valley Expo.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline, and the lineup also features Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Cautious Clay, Los Lobos, War, KennyHoopla, Lupe Fiasco, Sudan Archives, Starcrawler, and more.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at noon PT, with an American Express cardholder presale starting two hours earlier on that same Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in November, Grammy Award-nominated 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone and Platinum selling 2x diamond-certified artist Swae Lee made history once again.

Their anthem “Sunflower” officially emerged as the “the highest-certified single in RIAA history,” going 17x-platinum as of that month. They reached rarified air with the biggest single of their generation, which was featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Back in February, the track broke the all-time record for the most weeks spent on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, which began in 2013, as it ranked at No.40 on the February 19-dated ranking.

In the February 4-10 tracking week, “Sunflower” earned 7.8 million U.S. streams, according to MRC Data.

It spent its 123rd week on the chart, surpassing PSY’s “Gangnam Style,” which ranked on the list for 122 weeks, last appearing in September 2015.

“Sunflower” initially reached Streaming Songs on the November 3, 2018, chart, debuting at No.8. It spent three weeks at No.1, first topping the chart during the week of January 19-26, 2019, followed by a third week occurring on April 6, 2019.

Despite its 2018 release, the song can often be found in the 30s or 40s on Streaming Songs each week, according to Billboard. It’s appeared on the chart every week in 2022 since January 15, and it also spent 14 weeks on the ranking in 2021.

“Sunflower” also ranked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week (Jan. 19, 2019). It ultimately spent 53 weeks on the Hot 100.

Visit BottleRock’s official website for more information.