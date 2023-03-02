Roger Daltrey To Headline Closing TCT 2023 Show, Joan Armatrading Guests

Roger Daltrey - Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Roger Daltrey will headline the closing night of this year’s week of shows in aid of his beloved Teenage Cancer Trust charity at London’s Royal Albert Hall. A Special Gala Evening of Music with Roger Daltrey and Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust, on Sunday March 26, will feature Richard Ashcroft, the first live performance from Far From Saints, plus very special guest Joan Armatrading, with more names to be added.

Tickets for the momentous evening go on sale tomorrow (3) at 9:30am GMT. The concert will be the culmination of the 21st edition of this much-loved fixture on the UK’s live music calendar, which begins on Monday, March 20. Previously announced headliners include Underworld, Wet Leg, Jake Bugg, Courteeners, and Kasabian, plus An Evening of Comedy featuring Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Slim, Neil Delamere and Fatiha El-Ghorri. A very small number of tickets remain for these shows.

Daltrey is one of the driving forces, and an Honorary Patron, of Teenage Cancer Trust, for which The Who themselves began the live concert series in 2000. Last year, as the concert series returned after an enforced layoff during lockdown, the band staged an acoustic show for the charity in yet another unique night.

Ashcroft returns to the TCT fold that he has supported many times, including a performance with Paul Weller in 2003, and an electric headline show in 2021. Far From Saints, the new band formed by Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave, will be making their live debut at the show, while Armatrading will arrive after celebrating her 50th anniversary as a recording artist and releasing the Live at Asylum Chapel album.

“The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me,” says Daltrey. “In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show. It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them! I’m happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!”

Katie Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “These amazing gigs and their fantastic lineups help us change lives. Because of Roger, the artists, the teams who make these gigs possible and everyone who buys a ticket, we can make sure young people don’t face cancer alone and continue to provide the vital, expert care and support that is crucial for young people with cancer.”

