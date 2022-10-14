The Roots To Play Two Nights At L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall For New Year’s Eve

The Roots - Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles is holding two Saturday night New Year’s Eve performances with one of the most celebrated hip-hop groups of all time, The Roots.

Now commonly known for their tenure as the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, their iconic discography will be put on full display for back-to-back shows kicking off the New Year right. Tickets to both shows are now on sale for 7 PM and 10:30 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Shop the best of The Roots’ discography on vinyl and more.

Fronted by rapper Black Thought and drummer Questlove, the group has been consistently performing with each other ever since their inception in 1987. Their unique usage of live instruments has always spotlighted them amongst their peers who favored more traditional approaches to hip-hop. Last year, they released a deluxe version of their formative 1995 album Do You Want More?!!!??!, which helped serve as a reminder of what made their sound so unique in the late 90s.

Since 2009, they’ve been the house band for Jimmy Fallon while playing a significant role in the show, whether that be charismatically playing off of Fallon or simply playing the opening music for each night’s guest. That, however, hasn’t stopped them from doing live shows, as evident by their annual music festival Roots Picnic, held in their hometown of Philadelphia. The festival returned this year after being canceled for the past two years.

The Roots at the Walt Disney Concert Hall will perform on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 7 PM and 10:30 PM. Tickets are now on sale, with both shows still having available seats.

While local fans wait for the band’s back-to-back shows, they can enjoy other shows coming to the Walt Disney Concert Hall. There will be a musical screening of the silent horror film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari for Halloween on October 31, the Rock My Soul festival headlined by Rhiannon Giddens on November 12, and reggae legend Ziggy Marley performing live on March 16 of next year, and more.

Listen to the best of The Roots on Apple Music and Spotify.