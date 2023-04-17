The Vamps Added To London’s 2023 Kew The Music Lineup

The Vamps - Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

The Vamps will play a huge headline show as part of the Kew The Music concert series 2023, set in the stunning Kew Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site in South West London. The band will perform at Kew on July 12.

Pop-rock band The Vamps, aka Brad Simpson, Connor Ball, Tristan Evans and James McVey, have recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a band; a decade that saw them have an incredible, meteoric rise.

Since their platinum-selling debut album Meet The Vamps crashed into the UK charts at No.2 in 2014, the band have been holding onto a dream-like rush of albums (five in total, including the chart-topping Cherry Blossom and their first No.1 album Night & Day (Night Edition), which features the Matoma-assisted global smash “All Night.”)

The Vamps have also achieved eight top 40 hits, including five top 10’s, as well as completing numerous world tours. Notably, they’re the first band to headline London’s O2 Arena five years in a row and added to this with a sixth headline show there in 2022.

Having established itself as one of the most spectacular summer concert venues in the UK, the Kew The Music shows have proved to be a hit amongst all generations of music lovers, hosting the perfect evening out for all the family to enjoy. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink, or to enjoy the open-air bars and street food stalls.

Also announced for this year’s Kew The Music are Bastille, Jack Savoretti, The Human League, The Haçienda Classical, and Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Bastille will headline the event on July 11 as part of its ‘Bad Blood X’ Tour, which celebrates 10 years of the band’s debut album.

Bastille recently announced the release of Bad Blood X, an extended vinyl edition of its multi-million selling, award winning album that catapulted Dan Smith and company from alt-pop newcomers to the global chart-conquering festival headliners of today.

