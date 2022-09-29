Popular Boy Band Travis Japan Sign To Capitol Music Group

Travis Japan sign to Capitol - Photo courtesy of Capitol Music Group

Popular boy band, Travis Japan, from Johnny & Associates – Japan’s leading talent management agency – have signed with the Capitol Music Group, and will make their international debut on October 28 with a worldwide release on Capitol Records.

Travis Japan was originally formed when Travis Payne, Michael Jackson’s choreographer, was asked by Johnny & Associates to help them form a group that would be able to grow on a global scale. The group was named “Travis Japan” after Travis himself.

The group has been active since 2017 with its current seven members, performing original songs and live concerts in arena-scale venues. Their incredible dancing abilities and outgoing personalities have made them highly popular after polishing their skills during countless lessons to aim for a worldwide debut.

Having spent time in the United States, the band further improved their performance and English language skills while sharing living quarters. Travis Japan participated in the World of Dance, the world’s largest urban dance competition right after arriving in the U.S. After qualifying in 3rd place, Travis Japan scored 4th at the U.S. level in the team division, and 9th at the world competition held in July.

This was followed by an appearance on the popular American TV audition program America’s Got Talent, performing their signature song, “My Dreamy Hollywood” in English and managing to excite the audience with their perfect dance formations, synchronized moves, as well as a stunning acrobatic display and an acapella performance. The group received a standing ovation – not only from the judges but also the audience – sending the group to the semi-final stage.

The group has steadily built up a fanbase in the U.S. – where their journey from World of Dance to America’s Got Talent, combined with their superb skills as performers, caught the attention of Capitol Records and UMG, and the decision was made to sign and release their music globally.

Capitol Records is the flagship label of Capitol Music Group, which has produced hit artists such as The Beach Boys, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Kyu Sakamoto, and many more.

The time has come for Travis Japan to boldly take on this challenge of a worldwide debut by teaming up with one of the greatest record labels.

Travis Japan’s Chaka said, “The cherished goal of Travis Japan, a major debut, has finally come to fruition! We are grateful for all those who have supported us, especially our fans! Now we embark ever further upon our Dreamy Journey to the world!”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group said, “Having worked together to achieve enormous success in Japan in recent years, we are pleased to expand our working relationship with Julie and the great team at Johnny & Associates, and to welcome Travis Japan to the Capitol Music Group & UMG family.”

Michelle Jubelirer, Chairman and CEO, Capitol Music Group added, “I’m thrilled that Travis Japan is joining the CMG family, and that we’ll be collaborating with Johnny & Associates to help bring the band’s vision to a global scale. American audiences were captivated by Travis Japan during their appearances on America’s Got Talent and in competition at the World Of Dance championship, and we’ll be looking to build upon that momentum as we plan for success.”