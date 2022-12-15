Trevor Noah Confirmed As Host For 2023 Grammy Awards Ceremony

Trevor Noah - Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.

Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Noah confirmed the news today on his social media. Noah was also featured on the cover of this year’s Billboard Grammy Voter Guide, released this morning. Previously, Noah hosted the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Follow Trevor Noah on Twitter @TrevorNoah.

The Grammy Awards are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

Topping the list of Nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are Beyoncé (9), Kendrick Lamar (8), Adele (7), Brandi Carlile (7), Mary J. Blige (6), DJ Khaled (6), Future (6), Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant (6), Randy Merrill (6), and Harry Styles (6).

With this year’s nominations, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88. As the only peer-voted music award, the Grammy Awards are selected by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers. The nominees were announced via a livestream on the Grammys official website.

“Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “I’m energized by this year’s slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET/5–8:30 p.m. PT.