070 Shake Recruits Martin Garrix And Space Ducks For ‘Cocoon’ Remix

070 Shake has shared a new remix of “Cocoon,” a highlight from her sophomore album, You Can’t Kill Me, by internationally renowned DJ/Producer Martin Garrix and Space Ducks.

The release arrives following Garrix teasing the track at his live shows, the clips from which have been widely shared on social media and created anticipation for the now-released song.

Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix / Visualizer)

The “Cocoon” remix arrives as Shake’s collaboration with RAYE, “Escapism,” continues to dominate. The song, which was just certified Gold by the RIAA, hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart, peaked at No.22 on the Billboard Hot 100, and became a TikTok sensation. This coming Monday, February 13, Shake and RAYE will perform “Escapism” together on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.

You Can’t Kill Me was executive produced by 070 Shake herself, alongside Dave Hamelin, and is the follow up to 2020’s Modus Vivendi.

You Can’t Kill Me was introduced through the lead singles “Skin and Bones,” “Body” featuring Christine and the Queens, and “Web.” Throughout the record, 070 Shake explores the complexities of emotional investment, withdrawal, codependency and more through the lens of complicated interpersonal relationships.

The album was mixed and mastered by Mike Dean, who 070 Shake used as a litmus test to know when a song is completely finished, trusting his creative vision to tie off such hyper-personal songs.

“Once we get to a solid place with the music, we go see him and he takes it to where it needs to be,” the rapper told Complex. “I’ll be making something and people will be like, ‘It’s OK. It’s not that crazy.’ Then I’m like, ‘Just wait until Mike works on it. Let’s wait for Mike.’ You know what I’m saying? I don’t judge anything until after Mike touches it. I know that he’s always gonna take it out to the next level.”

