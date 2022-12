Andrew Bird - Photo: Jesse Lirola (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Andrew Bird has announced that his stunning duet with Phoebe Bridgers, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain,” will be available on 7” vinyl. The new record is available for pre-order now.

This past Saturday marked the 192nd birthday of Emily Dickinson, and the poem “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain” provided such significant inspiration for the album that Bird decided to create the homage with Bridgers.

Bird also returns to Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church tonight (December 12) for his third of seven sold-out Gezelligheid concerts. Dating back to 2009, the annual run of holiday shows has become a beloved tradition for fans in his home city and beyond. This marks his first in-person iteration in three years.

This coming Saturday (December 17), Bird will appear as the celebrity Not My Job guest on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, following a live taping from Chicago’s Studebaker Theater on Thursday, December 15.

Last month, Bird shared a video for “I felt a Funeral.” The visual was created in collaboration with the Emily Dickinson Museum.

A haunting reimagination of the Emily Dickinson poem, the duet has been called “rich, beautiful and just a little bit spooky” (Literary Hub), led by “raw, vulnerable vocals” (Washington Post) that have now been set against images of the late poet’s original handwritten transcripts, and snowy footage of her lifelong Massachusetts home.

Visuals were provided to Andrew Bird by the Emily Dickinson Museum, who were quick to voice their support for his and Bridgers’ rendition of the poem that he calls the most vivid description of an inner world he has ever encountered.

Earlier in the month, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers also teamed up for her cover of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” a song that Bird blended with “Greensleeves” on his holiday album Hark!, and will often perform live during the Christmas season.

Pre-order “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.”