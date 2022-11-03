Elton John Launches ‘Beyond The Yellow Brick Road’ Roblox Experience

Elton John - Photo: Courtesy of UMG/Roblox

Elton John has unveiled his own world on Roblox entitled Beyond the Yellow Brick Road. Created by Elton John and Rocket Entertainment with Roblox creators, and support from Universal Music Group, the virtual experience is available for fans to explore now.

The experience includes Elton John’s famous wardrobe and photographs of memorable moments now digitized, interactive challenges set to his greatest hit songs, daily scavenger hunts, and trivia quizzes.

Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road on Roblox

Designed in collaboration with more than 20 Roblox community creators, the digital fashion collection on virtual display is inspired by Elton John’s most celebrated outfits and eyewear.

Says the iconic star on the collaboration: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching Beyond The Yellow Brick Road on Roblox. I’ve seen the joy that Roblox has brought to my boys and the possibility it creates by the ability to interact with fans in such an exciting, and forward-looking way has been mind-blowing to me. I’ve always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression. Now my fans can do the same, and that’s really exciting.

“At every step of my career, I’ve always wanted to push forward and look to the future, and Beyond The Yellow Brick Road is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from live touring after 50 years on the road. It’s genuinely thrilling, and I can’t wait to see the response from my fans and the Roblox community.”

At the end of October, Elton and Britney Spears released the second official remix of their chart-topping hit “Hold Me Closer” with world-renowned German producer and DJ Purple Disco Machine.

The latest rendition of the global smash hit brings the DJ’s namesake nu-disco and upbeat signature sound to the fan-favorite track. Surprising festivalgoers with the remix during his set at Austin City Limits last week, Purple Disco Machine catapults “Hold Me Closer” to futuristic heights with pulse waves of new-age dancefloor beats mixed with deep funk disco infusions. Accompanying the song, the dancefloor banger’s visualizer is an artistic remix of the original “Hold Me Closer” video.

Visit Elton John’s official Roblox page for more information.