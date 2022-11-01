Imagine Dragons, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, And More Set For Innings Festival Florida

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band are set to headline the second edition of Innings Festival this March 18-19 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds in Tampa, Florida during Grapefruit League’s spring training.

The two-day festival will feature over fifteen artists, three stages with no overlapping sets from Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, and more, curated local fare, and numerous family-friendly activities.

Shop the best of Imagine Dragons’ discography on vinyl and more.

Fans can look forward to appearances by Major League Baseball greats including John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner, Ryan Klesko, Jake Peavy, Edwin Encarnacion, Andy Van Slyke, Ray Lankford, Tom Herr, Rafael Furcal, and more, as well as a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians.

One-Day and two-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets will be available on Thursday, November 3 at 10am ET. Kids seven and under may enter for free with a ticketed adult.

At the end of October, Imagine Dragons = released “Bones (twocolors Remix)” via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope. The release of this re-imagined hit was accompanied by a new version of the “Bones” music video shot by Jason Koenig and edited by the band’s longtime collaborator Matt Eastin.

At the time of its initial release in March 2022, part of Imagine Dragons’ sixth studio album, “Bones” was ranked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, No. 35 on Spotify’s Weekly Top 200 Global chart, and No. 1 on iTunes’ US Alternative chart. Since then it has been streamed over 857 million times globally, with the official video and lyric video racking up over 80 million and 71 million views respectively.

Th ‘Twocolors’ remix was released just in time to get listeners into the Halloween spirit, embracing the darker feel of the track. To accompany the new song and video, the group is releasing new artwork and poster designs inspired by old school horror movies.

Visit Innings Festival’s official website for more information.