Kali Uchis Returns With Euphoric New Single ‘No Hay Ley’

Kali Uchis – Photo: Geray Mena (Courtesy of Good Machine)

Kali Uchis has returned with a euphoric new single, titled “NO HAY LEY,” following her recent track “Another Day In America.”

“NO HAY LEY” is the star’s first piece of solo original music since the release of her 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. The track boasts a vibrant chorus with layers of Uchis’ vocals forming brass-like instrumentation over a dancefloor-ready beat.

“Hey, en el amor no hay ley,” she sings in the chorus. “Y deja que not miren si quieren/No matter what we do, no matter what they say/No imports lo que digan, como ‘¿qué?.’”

“I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said in a press release. “‘En el amor no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”

Kali Uchis - NO HAY LEY (Official Visualizer)

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ scored the artist huge success, including topping Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts with the runaway hit “telepatia,” which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date. The song also topped the Latin Digital Song Sales chart for 10 consecutive weeks and is the Billboard Hot 100’s longest-running Spanish song by a solo act this decade, thanks to a 23-week streak.

Last month, Uchis teamed up with Mura Masa on a remix of his track “blessing me,” alongside Pa Salieu and Skillibeng. The original version of the track will feature on Mura Masa’s forthcoming third album, which will be released on September 16.

In May, Uchis also contributed to the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack alongside an all-star line-up of contributors. The Latin pop icon shared a dreamy cover of the bossa nova classic “Desafinado” for the movie.

