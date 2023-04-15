Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That, And More To Headline King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Lionel Richie - Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli are among the first acts confirmed for King Charles’ Coronation concert.

Shop the best of Lionel Richie’s discography on vinyl and more.

The singers will hit the stage at the May 7 concert on Windsor Castle grounds in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests. Also joining are Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, and classical-soul composer-producer Alexis Ffrench.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios, which is producing the show, has said more names will be confirmed. Stay tuned for more information. The BBC notes that the concert, “will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

Richie said: “To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration.”

Added Perry, “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

Last month, Lionel Richie announced his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour kicks off Friday, August 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 15 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress, and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.

Listen to the best of Lionel Richie on Apple Music and Spotify.