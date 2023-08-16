New Neil Young And Crazy Horse Show And Bob Marley Tribute Added To LA’s Roxy 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Neil Young – Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Hollywood’s iconic Roxy venue has added a Bob Marley tribute and a second Neil Young show with Crazy Horse to its plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The venue, which is located on Sunset Blvd in LA’s West Hollywood, opened its doors on September 20, 1973, and has played host to a raft of notable names over the last five decades. Among them are the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, The Ramones, Genesis, Chaka Khan, Guns N’ Roses, Jane’s Addiction, Adele, System Of A Down, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Roxy’s first three nights saw Young and the Santa Monica Flyers – billed as Crazy Horse – perform. The band will return to the venue for two nights later this year, including the venue’s anniversary night on September 20. The second show will take place the day after, on September 21 and the gigs will mark the first time Young has performed with Crazy Horse since the pandemic. Proceeds from the shows will go to the Painted Turtle and Bridge School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Bob’s son Stephen Marley will pay tribute to his father – and his 1976 album Live At The Roxy – with a special show recreating that record on September 24. Tickets for that gig will go on sale at 10am PT on Friday (August 18).

Club owner and founder Lou Adler, meanwhile, has also announced details of a new Live At The Roxy compilation album, which will feature tracks recorded at the venue. Although a full tracklist is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to include songs by Springsteen, Young, the Ramones, Emmylou Harris, George Benson, Nicolette Larson, Warren Zevon, and Brian Wilson. Proceeds from the record will benefit MusiCares.

As previously announced, a special exhibition in partnership with the Grammy Museum will open on September 15 and run until January 7.

It will feature rare photographs of performers and notable regulars at the club, as well as memorabilia such as the original white piano from the On The Rox bar above the venue. The piano was played by stars such as John Lennon, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and others. Also on display will be items from The Rocky Horror Show, which made its American debut at the Roxy in 1974.

For more information and to register for updates, go to theroxyturns50.com.