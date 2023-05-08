Norah Jones’ Shares ‘Out On The Road (Mondo Version)’

Norah Jones - Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Norah Jones has shared “Out On The Road (Mondo Version)”, which is now available digitally for the first time. You can check it out below.

“Out On The Road (Mondo Version)” features on the deluxe edition of Jones’ fifth studio album, Little Broken Hearts, released through Blue Note on June 2. Jones defied expectations with the record – a striking 2012 collaboration with producer Danger Mouse that arrived 10 years after her debut Come Away With Me prompting Spin to call it “the second essential record of Norah Jones’ career.”

On June 2, Blue Note Records will release the expanded 31-track Little Broken Hearts (Deluxe Edition) curated by Jones and Eli Wolf which includes rare bonus tracks, alternate versions, and remixes, as well as a previously unreleased live version of the album that was recorded for Austin City Limits in 2012.

Out On The Road (Mondo Version)

“Ten years later, these are still some of my favorite songs in my catalogue to play live, no matter the instrumentation or arrangement, they just feel special,” says Jones. “And the way this album sounds makes my ears so happy. I’m incredibly thankful to Danger Mouse for letting me explore with him and opening up my world to a new way of doing things that continues to inspire and influence me.”

Norah has also continued to release new episodes of her podcast Norah Jones Is Playing Along. On each episode of this new series the 9-time Grammy-winning singer and pianist sits down with one of her favorite musicians for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversations that offers an intimate look inside some of the most unique creative minds of our time. Recent guests have included Norah’s sister, the sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, pianist Robert Glasper, and singer-songwriter Bedouine.

Jones returns to European concert stages this year for her first tour dates on the continent since 2018. The first leg in July includes concerts in France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Spain, and Portugal, and she returns in November for shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Visit the artist’s official website for further information about all the dates.

