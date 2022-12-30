Peter Frampton Announces Free Show In Nashville

Peter Frampton - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Peter Frampton will play a free show in Nashville, Tennessee next month.

Earlier this week, Frampton took to his Twitter to announce the Nashville concert: “We have a surprise for you! I’ll be performing a free show around the Nashville area on Jan 22. Save the date…. More details to follow.”

The legendary rocker, who was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, an inflammatory muscle disease that impacts the ability to move, recently completed his farewell tour, which saw him performing seated as a result of his condition.

Throughout his career, Frampton has collaborated with legendary artists such as George Harrison, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Carly Simon, Harry Nilsson, Donovan, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, Diana Ross, Herb Alpert, Dionne Warwick, Steve Miller, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam),among many others.

His boyhood friend David Bowie, whom he accompanied on 1987’s ‘Glass Spider’ tour, lauded Frampton’s guitar-playing, describing it as an “English approach to the blues, American music played in an English style.”

Frampton became a successful child guitarist and at the age of 16 he joined The Herd, landing three British Top 10 hits.

At 18, Frampton co-founded one of the first supergroups, seminal rock act Humble Pie, recording four studio albums, as well as the gold-certified live album Rockin’ The Fillmore.

As a solo artist, Frampton achieved enormous commercial success releasing 18 studio albums and four live albums. In 1972, he released his debut album Wind Of Change, followed by Frampton’s Camel, Somethin’s Happening and the gold-certified Frampton.

In 1976, Frampton redefined his music career releasing the U.S. chart-topping, eight-times-platinum-certified Frampton Comes Alive! featuring live versions of songs from his first four solo albums. The album would go on to receive a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year and remain No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 10 weeks in the U.S. It was certified three times platinum in Australia and gold in both the U.K. and Canada. After more than four decades, the album remains one of the top-selling live records of all-time with sales of over 17 million worldwide.

His follow-up studio album I’m In You again achieved commercial success around the world with the album being certified platinum in the US, Australia, Canada, and silver in the UK.

In 2007, Frampton won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. In 2019, he was the recipient of the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM’s TEC Awards and in 2020 was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

His 2019 album, All Blues, was No. 1 for 15 weeks on Billboard’s Blues chart, his 2020 autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir debuted on The New York Times bestsellers list, and most recently, his new album Frampton Forgets The Words was released to widespread critical acclaim.

