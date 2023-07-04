Rihanna Becomes First Female Artist With 10 Songs In Spotify’s Billion Club

Rihanna – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna has made history on Spotify, becoming the first female artist to have 10 songs in the platform’s Billion Club.

The star set the new record on July 1 and posted the news on her Instagram page on the same day. “Bad Gal billi… wit no new album,” she captioned the post. “Lemme talk my s__t.”

Spotify later confirmed the news on its own Instagram account, writing: “NOW Slaying: On July 1, Rihanna became the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams in Spotify history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the songs by the star that have surpassed the huge milestone are solo tracks like “Diamonds,” “Love On The Brain,” and “Needed Me,” plus a raft of collaborations. They include “Stay (featuring Mikky Ekko),” two Calvin Harris team-ups in “We Found Love” and “This Is What You Came For,” “Four Five Seconds” with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, the Drake-featuring “Work,” the Jay-Z-assisted “Umbrella” and Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie.”

The feat follows Rihanna becoming the highest-ranking musician on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women list. She placed at No.20 with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. As well as her hugely successful music career – which saw her headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year and score 11 No.1 singles since 2005 – her wealth is bolstered by her Fenty business empire, which includes her Fenty Beauty cosmetics range, Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and more.

Other artists featured on the list included Taylor Swift, Madonna, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton, and Barbra Streisand.

Although Rihanna keeps teasing her fans about the potential of a new album, she has shared two new songs in the last 12 months. Last year, she made her return to music with “Lift Me Up,” a song created for the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A second song performed by Rihanna, “Born Again,” also appeared on the OST.

Listen to the best of Rihanna on Apple Music and Spotify.