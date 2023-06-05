Rihanna And Taylor Swift Feature On Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women List

Rihanna – Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna and Taylor Swift have been named on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women list for 2023, taking spots in the top 40.

The artists are the two highest-ranking musicians on the list, which also features appearances from Madonna, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton, and Barbra Streisand.

Rihanna is the richest musician on this year’s list, placing at No.20 with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion. As well as her hugely successful music career – which saw her headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year and score 11 No.1 singles since 2005 – her wealth is bolstered by her Fenty business empire, which includes her Fenty Beauty cosmetics range, Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and more.

The superstar made her return to music last year with “Lift Me Up,” a song created for the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A second song performed by Rihanna, “Born Again,” also appeared on the OST.

Swift follows at No.34, with her net worth estimated to be $740 million. The star is currently in the middle of the North American leg of her The Eras world tour, which kicked off in Arizona in April. Last week, she added more dates in South America, with further international shows promised soon.

Prior to those gigs being added, Swift shared a deluxe edition of her latest album, Midnights, with a new version of “Karma” featuring rapper Ice Spice and an updated version of “Snow On The Beach” with more contributions from Lana Del Rey.

Madonna placed at No.45 with an estimated net worth of $580 million. The pop icon will celebrate her illustrious career on The Celebration Tour, kicking off in Vancouver in July. The run will see her perform some of her greatest hits and look back over 40 years at the top of the pop world.

View Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women list in full.