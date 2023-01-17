Sam Smith Adds Australia And New Zealand Dates To ‘Gloria’ World Tour

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sam Smith has added dates in Australia and New Zealand to their Gloria world tour, heading down under in October.

The British pop star will kick off the short run at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 28 before journeying on to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Smith will then head to New Zealand for one final show in Auckland on November 11.

A ticket pre-sale opened today (January 16), with a general sale beginning on Wednesday (18). Visit Smith’s official website for more details and to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shows down under will follow a raft of shows across the UK, Europe, and North America. The Gloria world tour kicks off in the UK on April 12, with the first leg including two massive shows at London’s The O2. In North America, meanwhile, Smith will headline iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum.

Last week (January 11), Smith shared the latest track from their upcoming new album Gloria in “Gimme,” a collaboration with Jamaican reggae star Koffee and Colombian-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez. Describing the song as “filth,” the singer said: “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

Gloria will be released in full on January 27 and will be preceded by Smith making their return to Saturday Night Live this weekend (21). Their latest appearance as musical guest on the US comedy show will be their third.

Pre-order Gloria. View Smith’s Australia and New Zealand tour itinerary below now.

Oct 28 – Adelaide, AU – AEC Arena

Oct 31 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Nov 3 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Nov 8 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Nov 11 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena