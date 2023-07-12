Surprise Presentation To Shania Twain Sets Up Expansive Reissues Of ‘Come On Over’

Shaina Twain - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Shania Twain has announced the release of multiple expanded US and international Diamond Editions of her 1997 landmark album Come On Over. This follows last night’s (11) surprise presentation to the Canadian superstar of a plaque for double Diamond RIAA certification of the album by Hoda Kotb from The Today Show and Universal Music Enterprises president/CEO Bruce Resnikoff, at Twain’s sold-out Madison Square Garden show in New York.

The new editions of the classic record, the album that made Twain into a global, format-crossing superstar, will arrive on August 25 via Mercury/UMe. It has already been certified as both the top-selling country album and the highest-selling album by a female artist of all timem, with over 40 million sales and equivalent units. For the first time, the US and international versions of Come On Over have been remastered from the original tapes for the upcoming reissues.

Come On Over will be available in 3CD Super Deluxe, 3LP Super Deluxe, 3LP International Super Deluxe, 2LP Deluxe, 2CD Deluxe edtions, and digitally. 2LP Deluxe retail exclusives will be available in the US.

Says Twain: “With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there’s so many songs on it. I thought, ‘Let’s just load this up in case there’s not another chance. Let’s not hold anything back.’ There was no point in saving songs for another album or even giving songs to other artists, because I thought this might be my only chance to really make an impact as a follow-up to the prior album, which was already certified Diamond. I would say that Come On Over was so high-pressure for me, because I knew I had more in me than one Diamond album.

“My audience was broader than the average country genre audience – they were coming from all over the world!”, she continues. “We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue.

“This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist. This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible – so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I’m at a great place in my life.”

The album contained such household hits as the US country chart No.1s “You’re Still The One,” “Love Gets Me Every Time,” and “Honey, I’m Home” and the Top 10 hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “From This Moment On,” “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You),” and “Come On Over.” The album peaked at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No.1 in Canada, the UK, Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, New Zealand, Ireland, Iceland, and Scotland.

The new 3CD Super Deluxe and 3LP Super Deluxe U.S. and 3LP Super Deluxe International editions of the album all include a bonus disc with nine additional tracks. These feature live duets with Chris Martin, Elton John, Alison Krauss, and the Backstreet Boys, as well as other live tracks and remixes. The 3CD Super Deluxe edition comes in a commemorative hardback book format with notes by Twain herself, and both 3LP versions will be available on 180 gram ultra-clear vinyl.

The 2LP US Deluxe version will also come on 180 gram black vinyl; the 2LP US Deluxe retail exclusive is on 180 gram red apple vinyl, and the 2CD Deluxe US version includes the additional bonus disc with all of the live duets as well as the other live tracks and remixes. The digital edition mirrors the 3CD Super Deluxe configuration, with the additional live duets and all of the other live tracks and remixes.

