Sylvan Esso Announce Additional London Date

With their only UK date at the Electric Brixton in London selling out almost instantly, Sylvan Esso announce an extra show for the same day on July 6, 2023, marking their first UK shows in 5 years. The earlier performance will take place at 7pm, whilst the sold-out show will start at 10pm. Aside from the new London show, Sylvan Esso have also announced additional headline dates in Berlin, Amsterdam and Berlin to their recently-announced European tour.

The US duo released their new album No Rules Sandy via Loma Vista to critical acclaim last summer, and standout single “Echo Party” is currently on BBC 6 Music’s B-List.

Created primarily over the course of three weeks that Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn spent in a small Los Angeles rental home at the beginning of 2022, the album is both the fastest the band has ever made a record, and the most uninhibited. “Even if we weren’t feeling good, we would just sit down and try to make something,” Meath says. “Pretty much every day that we did that, we got a song that we liked.”

No Rules Sandy contains the singles “Sunburn,” “Didn’t Care,” and “Your Reality.”

Sylvan Esso - Echo Party (Official Music Video)

Sylvan Esso continue to leap from the frameworks of pop and electronic music into a wilder unknown. Between the band’s most frenetic production, cathartic hooks and strangest sounds to date, Sanborn says, “I want everything to feel like something you’ve heard before, but presented in a way you’ve never heard.”

Produced and written by Sylvan Esso, with additional recording taking place at their own Betty’s studio in Chapel Hill, NC, No Rules Sandy also features contributions from drummer TJ Maiani, string arrangements by Gabriel Kahane, and saxophone from Sam Gendel, plus an acoustic closing track unlike anything the band has done before, and a collection of six, intimate sonic diary entries tying everything together.

No Rules Sandy has earned praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, NME, Consequence and beyond, in addition to appearances on NPR’s All Things Considered and more.

