Taylor Swift Extends Record In Return To No.1 On Billboard Artist 100

Taylor Swift - Photo: Tommasso Boddi/WireImage

Taylor Swift returned to No.1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated December 31), which constitutes a record-extending 58th week as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the sustained success of Midnights.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.

Additionally, Midnights is at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 155,000 equivalent album units earned in its ninth week (December 16-22), according to Luminate, as reported by Billboard. Of those nine weeks, over half of them have been spent at No.1, making it her sixth album to have five or more weeks at the No.1 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Billboard, “Swift is the only woman with as many as six albums that have reigned for five or more weeks, tying her with Garth Brooks for the second-most among all acts, since the chart became a combined stereo and mono survey in 1963. The Beatles lead with a whopping 14 No.1s that ruled for five or more weeks each.”

Earlier this week (December 27), Swift’s “Anti-Hero” became the No.1 song across US radio stations, making Swift the first artist to have landed on the top of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 10s, and 20s.

Swift earned her seventh Radio Songs chart-topper, tying Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher for the fourth-most No.1s dating to the chart’s beginning in December 1990. Rihanna leads with 13, followed by Mariah Carey (11), and Bruno Mars (nine).

Earlier this month, Taylor extended her record-setting 2022 performance with the debut of her tenth studio album Midnights on October 21, released on Republic Records/Universal Music Group. In just eight weeks, Midnights achieved over six million album equivalent units worldwide, three million in the U.S. alone, and cemented her in music history as the only artist ever to have five albums with over one million units during release week. The blockbuster release moved almost 1.6 million during its debut week. Midnights is the first album to sell over one million physical albums since 2015.

Buy or stream Midnights.