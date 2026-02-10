TOMORA Announce Debut Album ‘Come Closer’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

TOMORA are beckoning you to Come Closer. The newly launched musical project, a partnership between AURORA and the Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands, will release its debut album Come Closer April 17 via Capitol Records. In addition to its digital release for streaming or purchase, Come Closer will be released on CD, standard black vinyl, and a limited-edition color vinyl.

“This is our album ‘COME CLOSER,’ it is everything we dreamt of,” the duo says. “We made it without obligation or expectation, just a joy in creation. It’s the sound where we meet, the landing zone of our musical escape pods. It is a special place to us. We hope you dig it as much as we do.”

TOMORA - COME CLOSER

Along with the announcement, they’ve shared a video for the new album’s title track. “Come Closer” is not TOMORA’s debut single — that would be December’s frantic club track “Ring The Alarm,” which also features on the album — but it would make for a stirring introduction anyway. The track is a haunting psychedelic ballad almost entirely devoid of percussion, matching AURORA’s mesmerizing vocals with eerie organ parts and bursts of static. “Come closer to me,” she murmurs throughout, before breaking into a piercing wail near the end.

The “Come Closer” video, directed by Adam Smith and S T A R T !, accentuates the song’s allure. The entire clip is a black-and-white close-up of AURORA as she sings the song under shifting light. The visuals begin to strobe dramatically when the track reaches its explosive finale.

Before officially joining forces as TOMORA, AURORA and Rowlands have been making music together intermittently since 2019. AURORA made multiple guest appearances on the Chemical Brothers’ 2019 album No Geography, and Rowlands produced several tracks on AURORA’s 2024 album What Happened To The Heart? Upon revealing the new group’s existence, they announced, “We wanted TOMORA to be a band, not two individuals. It’s our musical feeling come to life.”

