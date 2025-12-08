Mysterious Duo TOMORA Share First Single

Photo: Dan Lowe, Courtesy of Capitol Records

TOMORA is a new duo featuring The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands and AURORA. After building anticipation, the project has released its debut single. “Ring the Alarm” is out now via Capitol Records and arrives with an official music video directed by Adam Smith.

TOMORA - RING THE ALARM (Official Video)

Until now, TOMORA’s identity has been unknown. Their presence on next year’s festival lineups for Coachella, NOS Alive, Colours of Ostrava, Øya, and Down The Rabbit Hole has sparked online speculation as to who the mysterious act may be. “Ring the Alarm” was premiered by BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders and celebrates the union of two entities, Tom and Ora. The project’s name is a portmanteau of the two artists’ first names.

The duo says of “Ring the Alarm”: “We wanted TOMORA to be a band, not two individuals. It’s our musical feeling come to life.” More music and news about TOMORA is imminent.

Rowlands is one half of the legendary English electronic duo The Chemical Brothers, whose most recent studio album is 2023’s For That Beautiful Feeling, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album. The album was released alongside a career-spanning book, Paused in Cosmic Reflection, which featured interviews with The Chemical Brothers and collaborators including Noel Gallagher, Wayne Coyne, Beth Orton, Beck, Michel Gondry, and AURORA herself.

AURORA is a Norwegian pop singer known for her solo music and contributions to the soundtracks of video game franchises like Assassin’s Creed. In 2023, she released her first book, The Gods We Can Touch, which is also the name of an album that she released in 2022.

AURORA co-wrote and performed vocals for three tracks on The Chemical Brothers’ Grammy Award-winning 2019 album No Geography. Rowlands returned the favor by producing some songs on AURORA’s acclaimed 2024 album What Happened To The Heart.

Listen to Tomora’s “Ring the Alarm” now.