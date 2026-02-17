will.i.am and Britney Spears’ ‘Scream & Shout’ Enters Spotify’s Billion Club

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Will.i.am’s 2012 collaboration with Britney Spears, “Scream & Shout,” has achieved the milestone of one billion streams on Spotify. The electro house track would appear on the Black Eyed Peas frontman’s fourth studio album #willpower (2013).­ “I wanna scream, and shout, and let it all out,” goes the song’s catchy chorus.

“Scream & Shout” includes a reference to the lyric “It’s Britney, bitch” from Spears’ 2007 single “Gimme More.” In the United States, “Scream & Shout” peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first number one song of the newly established Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Across the Atlantic, “Scream & Shout” became will.i.am’s second consecutive song to top the UK Singles Chart. The song marked Spears’ sixth single to achieve the feat, and her first since “Everytime.” “Scream & Shout” would be remixed with verses from Lil Wayne, Hit-Boy, Diddy, and Waka Flocka Flame.

In 2023, the music video for “Scream & Shout” surpassed the one billion view threshold on YouTube. The video features both will.i.am and Spears alongside a number of dancers.

Spears and will.i.am have collaborated on a number of songs beyond “Scream & Shout.” Their first track together was “Big Fat Bass” on 2011’s Femme Fatale. After “Scream & Shout” came “It Should Be Easy” off Spear’s 2013 album Britney Jean. will.i.am executive produced that record and worked on a number of individual songs. Most recently, the duo released “Mind Your Business” in 2023.

Other highlights on the rapper and producer’s #willpower include “#thatPOWER” (ft. Justin Bieber) and “Fall Down” (ft. Miley Cyrus). Musicians like Nicole Scherzinger, Chris Brown, Juicy J, Eva Simons, and more appear on the album.

Earlier this year, the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 single “I Gotta Feeling” reached two billion streams on Spotify. The group’s other songs “I Gotta Feeling“ and “Where Is The Love” have previously entered the illustrious club.

