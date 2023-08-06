ADVERTISEMENT
10 Must-Own Prog Albums

Our prog rock buying guide features some undisputed prog landmarks and lesser-appreciated gems of the genre. Dig in!

Prog Rock Legend Rick Wakeman Sound Checking Before a Performance
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Looking for a prog rock buying guide? Well, the progressive rock arena has its own ecosystem of landmark albums and artists. Inevitably, in such a biosphere, there is an unspoken hierarchy in which certain works are more widely recognized than others. So what we’ve created here is a bit of a mix and match, with some undisputed prog landmarks and lesser-appreciated gems of the genre. Our list spans the 1970s and early ‘80s, and is presented in chronological order.

Caravan – In the Land of Grey and Pink (1971)

The cornerstones of prog often can’t be measured in terms of commercial success, and you won’t find any sign of genre mainstays Caravan’s third album in the UK bestsellers. By that reckoning, the band registered a mere two weeks on those charts at all. But the Canterbury scenesters made an indelible impression on fans with this LP, which as our dedicated story describes, conjured Tolkienesque images of a “Middle Earth sunset.”

Genesis – Nursery Cryme (1971)

It’s impossible to think it now, but this staging post in the Genesis story didn’t make the UK album listings until the 1980s, and then only just. But it’s warmly regarded by their cognoscenti as the LP on which both Phil Collins and Steve Hackett joined to complete what became the band’s classic — many say best-ever — line-up of the first half of the 1970s.

Van Der Graaf Generator – Pawn Hearts (1971)

Formed in 1967 in the fervid creative melting pot of Manchester University, Van Der Graaf Generator’s first label deal was with Mercury, but they started their relationship with the storied Charisma label in 1970. Pawn Hearts ably showcased the songs of Peter Hamill and his fellow multi-instrumentalists Hugh Banton, David Jackson, and Guy Evans, with guest appearances by one Robert Fripp.

Peter Hammill – The Silent Corner and The Empty Stage (1974)

Hammill, meanwhile, recorded his own third album during an inactive period for Van Der Graaf Generator, before the 1975 group reunion that produced Godbluff. The solo project nevertheless included contributions from his bandmates as well as a lead guitar cameo by Spirit’s Randy California. Head Heritage described The Silent Corner… as “simultaneously time-locked and timeless” and “criminally disregarded.”

Camel – Mirage (1974)

Another of the must-includes for any prog rock buying guide, this was the second LP by the band formed in Surrey in 1971. It saw them not only survive a move from MCA to Deram Records, but to hit their stride with an enduring favorite. Read more about the history of Mirage here.

Supertramp – Crime of the Century (1974)

Supertramp became a multi-platinum attraction with Breakfast In America, but their first breakthrough to the big league came with this third album. It gave them a UK hit single in “Dreamer,” contained the popular “Bloody Well Right” and showcased the band’s writing powerhouse of Rick Davies and Roger Hodgson.

Rick Wakeman – The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table (1975)

This may often have been held up as a prime example of the music that punk was going to sweep aside. But one of prog’s grand concepts has not only endured, its memory has been enhanced with the passing decades, alongside the widespread admiration for Rick Wakeman’s keyboard wizardry. For its 40th anniversary, it was even performed on ice.

Steve Hackett – Voyage of the Acolyte (1975)

Guitar virtuoso Steve Hackett was still a member of Genesis when he released this first solo album, having developed it during and after The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. Younger brother John played on it, as did Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford, and it provided a firm foothold for the solo career that Hackett would start in earnest soon afterward.

Rush – Moving Pictures (1981)

A creative and commercial success that was already Rush’s eighth studio album. It arrived in the wake of the acclaim for 1980’s Permanent Waves and became even bigger, with four million shipments in the US alone. In a Rolling Stone analysis of the greatest prog albums of all time, published in 2015, it was beaten only by Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and King Crimson’s In The Court of the Crimson King.

Barclay James Harvest – A Concert For The People (Berlin) (1982)

It’s a measure of the longevity that Barclay James Harvest had achieved even by 1982 that this was already their third live album, released when they had 11 studio sets to their name. It was named both for the city in which it was recorded (on the steps of the Reichstag, in 1980) and the Les Holroyd song, originally from XII, that opened the show.

Which prog albums would make your buying guide? Let us know in the comments.

91 Comments

  1. José Ignacio planelles ordoñez

    July 29, 2014 at 10:55 pm

    Es imposible hablar de los 10 mejores discos de rock progresivo y olvidar Dark side. of the moon por no hablar de yes king krimson jethro tull……

    Reply

    • Leyla

      July 31, 2014 at 12:40 am

      Comparto tu punto de vista, aunque es King Crimson* mi estimado.
      Ho y también sin olvidar a Frank Zappa.

      Reply

    • Dave

      December 30, 2015 at 9:10 pm

      Pero la nota no habla de los 10 mejores discos, sino de los 10 discos que deben oírse. Es una pequeña diferencia…

      Reply

    • Gianni Arbuatti

      December 16, 2018 at 7:14 am

      Van ser grata generetor

      Reply

    • Nicky

      April 22, 2019 at 11:50 am

      Marillion Peter Gabriel Pendragon King Crimson Yes Pink Floyd IQ

      Reply

    • Ronnie Farnsworth

      August 7, 2020 at 8:18 am

      Lost for words how bad this list is except for Genesis !!!!
      No King Crimson, Yes, ELP, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, Gentle Giant, Nektar !!!!

      Reply

  2. Deadhardy

    July 31, 2014 at 10:04 am

    This is a pretty shitty list.

    Reply

    • David

      October 27, 2014 at 12:46 am

      List sucks. Supertramp? King Crimson, Nektar, Renaissance, ELP etc. etc. and more

      Reply

      • Siomni

        November 6, 2014 at 2:11 pm

        Well this is not a “top 10 prog albums ever”, it’s a simple list of 10 albums everyone should listen to. I know there are better albums, but right now I’m discovering new music

        Reply

      • L. Buttery

        December 15, 2015 at 9:26 pm

        I think, David, it’s less to do with the list sucking as the list simply not being long enough, and as a consequence, incomplete. Any of us Prog fans out in the world would add hundreds more awesome bands….of course King Crimson, (I also would not throw Supertramp into the genre even, as awesome as they were to see live!) and I am also less-sure the Rush belong in a Prog Rock list too. The rest belong in the list, and I would also hope that it’s not a ‘Top 10’, as again, I’d be changing the order and the band list there too!! 🙂 So many more (and in some cases much better bands from the era and genre – always a contentious issue….plenty of people love Crimson, but I hung around with a great many who didn’t. There is NEVER going to be a list, however long that list is, that will suit all of us, let alone a list of just 10.

        Reply

        • Dave

          April 8, 2018 at 1:03 pm

          Rush belongs in this list just not Moving Pictures. The 70s was their classic Prog era so 2112 or A Farwell to Kings are much better selections.

          Reply

          • Paul

            December 15, 2018 at 4:29 pm

            agree

          • Jim

            April 21, 2019 at 8:22 pm

            Rush are not even fit to be roadies for those other bands!!! No Pink Floyd???

        • Carole Morrad

          July 30, 2019 at 1:21 pm

          I agree with you. I love Crime of the Century and saw the tour but apart from the real early stuff they did, it’s not prog.

          Reply

    • DarthV

      December 15, 2015 at 8:44 pm

      Pretty shorty comment dude…

      Reply

    • Reelman

      December 28, 2015 at 7:47 pm

      Very poor list. Gentle Giant, King Crimson, Focus, Eloy, Flower Kings,Curved Air, ELP, Tangent, IQ, TransAtlantique, Triumvirate, Magic Pie, Banco Del Mutuo Soccorso, Unitopia and so many more

      Reply

  3. Kim R

    August 27, 2014 at 8:52 pm

    The Barclay James Harvest album choice should have been ‘Once Again’.

    Reply

  4. Warren Zoell

    December 15, 2015 at 9:43 pm

    Where’s Gentle Giant, PFM, Yes, King Crimson?

    Reply

    • commando

      December 14, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Weather Report, Refugee, Jethro Tull, Colosseum, Ekseption, Curved Air, Renaissance, Procol Harum, Pink Floyd, Passport, E.L.P., Marillion, Gentle Giant ……….

      Reply

  5. James T

    December 16, 2015 at 4:37 am

    Struck by the dates of these – virtually all in the 70’s

    Reply

  6. Jeremy Shotts

    December 16, 2015 at 9:12 am

    I think a few people are missing the point.
    This is not about the bands and albums you already know and love. It’s the ones that are important that you may have missed along the way. An opportunity to catch up on neglected masterpieces…

    Reply

    • Shummer

      December 29, 2015 at 3:07 pm

      exactly the point

      Reply

  7. funki porcini

    December 16, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    Agitation Free

    Reply

  8. Prog Lord

    December 28, 2015 at 7:39 pm

    I think this is a stand out list, ofc theres alot great albums and bands missing. But overall its a good introducing point for progrock to build on.

    Reply

  9. Gompie

    December 28, 2015 at 8:34 pm

    I could easily do without nos 3-5-9. I would however include ‘Gentle Giant – Three Friends’ and ‘Barclay James Harvest’ first album’ and, but I think totally unknown to most of you ‘The Way We Are’ and ‘Groep 1850 – Paradise Now’.

    Reply

  10. Miguel Coelho

    December 28, 2015 at 10:32 pm

    E Tales From Topographic Oceans, dos YES???
    Esta lista é medonha…

    Reply

    • Reis Casal

      December 29, 2015 at 12:31 pm

      Para mim Yes são os reis do prog! Autênticas obras primas: Close to the edge, Fragile, Tales from topographic oceans, Yessongs, etç etç

      Reply

  11. Lizrdking

    December 29, 2015 at 12:00 am

    In The Court Of
    Close To The Edge
    Snowgoose
    Air Conditioning
    Danger Money
    Thick As Brick
    Tarkus
    The World Became The World
    Foxtrot
    Moving Waves

    In no particular order

    Reply

    • Phil White

      October 5, 2018 at 2:48 am

      Foxtrot –Peter Gabriel’s Genesis
      Demons and Wizards—Uriah Heep
      Houses of the Holy—Led Zeppelin
      Fragile—Yes
      In the Court of the Crimson King–King Crimson
      Trilogy –Emerson Lake and Palmer
      Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence–Dream Theater
      Sabbath Bloody Sabbath–Black Sabbath
      Ghost Reveries—Opeth
      Beguiled—King For A Day.

      Reply

  12. paulo

    December 29, 2015 at 12:17 pm

    What about Gentle Giant, PFM,Gong, King Crimson?

    Reply

  13. shawn

    December 29, 2015 at 12:23 pm

    this is no list without GENTLE GIANT FREEHAND

    Reply

    • Paul

      December 15, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      totally agree Shawn ! I would also add Strawbs Hero & Heroine

      Reply

  14. PikemanRoo

    December 29, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    Where’s Dark Side of the Moon? Is this Camerons choice?

    Reply

  15. Allan Chemnitz

    December 29, 2015 at 4:59 pm

    My personal list would be:

    1. Pink Floyd:Dark Side of The Moon
    2. Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here
    3. Steve Hillage:Green
    4. Yes:Close To The Edge
    5. Genesis:Selling England by the Pound
    6. Peter Gabriel:Melt
    7. Mike Rutherford:Smallcreeps Day
    8. Supertramp:Crime of the century
    9. King Crimson:In the Court of the Crimson King
    10:Mike Oldfield:Tubelar Bells

    Reply

  16. Rafael Perrotta

    December 29, 2015 at 5:34 pm

    Weak list made by a person who does not know or does not like prog rock. Supertramp (shit). Where are the great albums of King Crimson, ELP, Triumvirat and Eloy? Red, Larks’ Tongues in Aspic, In The Wake of Poseidon, Tarkus, Mediterranean Tales, Power and The Passion, Inside and Dawn.

    Reply

  17. John Blair

    December 29, 2015 at 5:39 pm

    I own 6 of the albums on this list, but still feel it’s wrong. My list would be;

    1. Camel – Nude (my fave album of all time)
    2. Yes – Close To The Edge
    3. Rush – Moving Pictures
    4. Barclay James Harvest – Everyone Is Everybody Else
    5. Kansas – Leftoverture
    6. Rick Wakeman – King Arthur
    7. Rick Wakeman – No Earthly Connection (so underrated)
    8. Pallas – The Sentinel
    9. Steve Hackett – Please Don’t Touch
    10. Kerry Livgren – Seeds of Change

    Some of you may thing a couple of these aren’t Prog, but it’s a personal choice.
    Hovering under would be albums by Yes (Going For The One), Genesis (Selling England By The Pound), Kansas (Somewhere To Elsewhere – their most underrated album), Saga (Silent Knight), Jethro Tull (Minstrel In The Gallery) and others by Procol Harum, Kings X and David Bowie (if he’s not Prog then none of the rest on any list are either).

    Reply

  18. geo

    December 29, 2015 at 6:25 pm

    Yes – Relayer
    Yes – Close to the Edge
    Yes – The Yes Album
    Genesis – Trick of the Tail
    Pink Floyd – Wish you were here
    Camel – Moonmadness
    Muse – Black Holes and Revelations
    Muse – Absolution
    Kate Bush – Hounds of Love
    ELP – Brain Salad Surgery

    Reply

  19. Lyell Loyd

    December 29, 2015 at 11:03 pm

    Yeah, I have them all. I am REALLY glad to see that Rick Wakeman up there. It never gets talked about but is one of my favorite albums of all time. I could debate the rest. I think you should knock out Rush and Caravan even though they are great albums to more prog like Nektar, yeah, Moonmadness, Octoberon, Tresspass. Kerry Livgren? Really? Stick a Gentle Giant LP in there.

    Reply

  20. ArtR

    December 30, 2015 at 7:29 am

    The 10 albums everyone should listen to are:
    1. In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson
    2. Close To The Edge – Yes
    3. Brain Salad Surgery – Emerson, Lake & Palmer
    4. Selling England By The Pound – Genesis
    5. The Power And The Glory – Gentle Giant
    6. Animals – Pink Floyd
    7. Scheherazade And Other Stories – Renaissance
    8. Per Un Amico – Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM)
    9. 2112 – Rush
    10. Hot Rats – Frank Zappa

    Reply

  21. WendyB

    December 31, 2015 at 5:41 am

    I click one of the links, and I’m taken to Spotify…. where I can only listen in shuffle. How ironic.

    Reply

  22. renaud

    December 31, 2015 at 10:51 am

    This is en EXCELLENT list.
    List title is not “the 10 best prog albums” (impossible to do) but “10 PROG ALBUMS YOU MUST HEAR”. So, even if King Crimson should be in any “top” prog list, along with some other band, your list is OK !
    And NURSERY CRYME is my favourite Genesis album, ex aecquo with The Lamb !
    Sorry for my english.

    Reply

    • Susie

      April 14, 2016 at 1:34 pm

      AFAIC thta’s the best answer so far!

      Reply

  23. Leck

    April 19, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    My list would be;
    1 Still Life VDGG
    2 Godbluff VDGG
    3 Pawnhearts VDGG
    4 Wish you were here Pink Floyd
    5 Close to the edge Yes
    6 Court of the crimson king King Crimson.
    7 The least we could do is wave to each other VDGG
    8 Demons and Wizards Uriah Heep
    9 Argus Wishbone Ash.
    10 any Gentle Giant LP.

    Reply

  24. Franklind John "GTV" Groth

    April 20, 2016 at 5:20 pm

    Ich bin verdammt sicher, ich würde auch Gentle Giant ‘Glashaus’, ‘Von Hand’, ‘Missing Piece’, ‘Interview’, einige YES,ja, Album von Flaming Gorge, die King Crimson, Primus, Ihnen Tool, Ach Yeh, Flaming Gorge ist Nationalpark, USA: riesiger Ecke Stein des Lebens / inglsch – huge corner stone of life

    Reply

  25. Joe Roggi

    May 31, 2016 at 10:52 pm

    I dont Like The List sorry.
    mine would be
    1 Close to the Edge (1972) – Yes
    2 Tarkus (1971) Emerson,Lake & Palmer
    3 Selling England By The Pound (1973) – Genesis
    4 Animals – Pink Floyd
    5 In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson
    6 2112 – Rush
    7 U.K. – U.K.
    8 Journey To The Center Of The Earth – Rick Wakeman
    9 Chunga’s Revenge – Frank Zappa
    10 Situation Dangerous – Bozzio, Levin & Stevens

    I didnt want to repeat artists if i did this wouldhave gone a different way

    Reply

  26. Flamenco.dancing

    November 29, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    1) Genesis – Foxtrot
    2) Yes – Close to The Edge
    3) ELP – Trilogy
    4) King Crimson – Discipline
    5) Peter Gabriel – I (Car)
    6) The Nice – Ars Longa Vita Brevis
    7) Marillion – Clutching at Straws
    8) The Moody Blues – Every Good Boy Deserves Favour
    9) Camel – Breathless
    10) ELO – Eldorado

    Reply

    • Ross

      June 16, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      LOVE THE CHOICES! Would definitely add in Zappa’s “Uncle Meat”, Family’s “Music In a Doll’s House”, Tull’s “Songs from the Wood”, Mike Oldfield’s “The Songs of Distant Earth” and, particularly as a newbie, Jon Anderson and Roini Stolt’s “The Invention of Knowledge”

      Reply

  27. Håkan Brohoff

    November 29, 2016 at 8:29 pm

    1, Selling England by the pound – Genesis
    2. Ommadawn – Mike Oldfield
    3. You – Gong
    4. Fragile – Yes
    5. Overnite Sensation – Frank Zappa
    6. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
    7 Moonmadness – Camel
    8.Sommerabend – Novalis
    9. Red Queen to Gryphon Three – Gryphon
    10 Wish you were here – Pink Floyd

    Reply

    • Paul

      December 15, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      every prog fan has their own top ten !

      Reply

  28. Manuel

    November 30, 2016 at 2:46 pm

    Son cientos las listas sobre cuáles deben ser los mejores discos de rock progresivo. Es agotador. ¿ Es que nadie va a fijarse en las nuevas tendencias del progresivo y los nuevos grupos? Pink Floyd, Génesis, etc están muy bien pero….leer buena literatura no es solamente Cervantes y Dickens!

    Reply

  29. Alex

    December 15, 2016 at 10:10 am

    1-Fragile-Yes
    2-Trespass-Genesis
    3-Larks Tongs in Aspic -King Crimson
    4-Emerson Lake & Palmer -The first Album
    5-Tarkus-Emerson Lake & Palmer
    6-Led Zeppelin 2
    7-Atom heart mother-Pink Floyd
    8-Relayer-Yes
    9-Hot Rats-Frank Zappa
    10-Tubular Bells -Mike Oldfield

    Reply

  30. Alex

    December 15, 2016 at 10:31 am

    1-Pink Floyd -Pink Floyd
    2-We’re only in it for the money -Frank Zappa
    3-Islands-King Crimson
    4-Camel -Camel
    5-The Voyage of the Acolyte -Steve Hackett
    6-In a Gadda Da Vida Baby-Iron Butterfly
    7-Pawn Heart’s -Van Der Graft Generetor
    8-Space Odity-David Bowie
    9-Close to the Edge-Yes
    10-Dark Side of the Moon-Pink Floyd

    Reply

  31. Øystein Håvard Færder

    February 22, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I like that they included both a Van der Graaf Generator album and Peter Hammill album there, as well as Caravan’s Land of Grey and Pink. However, would rather prefer King Crimson and Moody Blues than Rick Wakeman and Supertramp. As for Barclay James Harvest, I rather prefer Once Again or Barclay James Harvest And Other Short Stories.

    Reply

  32. Adam

    March 23, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Did Keith Richards come up with this list? ‘Nursery Chryme’ is not even a first rate Genesis album let alone classic Prog…

    Reply

  33. Gaston

    March 24, 2017 at 12:58 am

    A ‘best of’ prog list without Gentle Giant in it is not a ‘best of’ prog list, period.

    Reply

  34. presdoug

    March 24, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Triumvirat-Illusions On A Double Dimple
    Wallenstein-No More Love
    Libra-Libra
    Dzyan-Time Machine
    Colosseum Live
    Passport-Cross-Collateral
    Quatermass-Quatermass
    Giger Lenz Marron-Beyond
    Dedalus-Dedalus
    Wishbone Ash-Argus

    Reply

  35. Tony

    March 28, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    As has already been said, its not a definitve list but some albums well worth a listen. All the ones listed that I have heard are very good albums. There seems to be some debate as to whether Supertramp are prog are not. Guess that is subjective but to me they undoutably are and Crime is in my books as progressive as any other album in the list. It would definately make my top ten list any day

    Reply

  36. Bilge

    March 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I listened to them back in the day. Didn’t think they were worth buying the albums to add to my collection. Did tape the Caravan one though.

    Reply

  37. valery

    March 29, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Very poor list. Why only 10? My list includes more than 200 Greatest Prog Albums. Yes, Genesis, King Crimson, Van der Graaf, Gentle Giant, ELP, Rick Wakeman, Pink Floyd, Kansas, Camel, UK, Jethro Tull, Colosseum, Traffic, Man and many many other. This list is very subjective..

    Reply

  38. Miklos

    March 29, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    My list:
    1. Pink Floyd: Ummagumma
    2. Van Der Graaf Generator: Pawn Hearts
    3. Yes: Close To The Edge
    4. Emerson, Lake and Palmer: Tarkus
    5. Jethro Tull: Thick As A Brick
    6. Genesis: Nursery Cryme
    7. Peter Hammill: Silent Corner..
    8. King Crimson: Starless and Bible Black
    9. Mahavishnu Orchestra: Apocalypse
    10. Gentle Giant: Three Friends

    Reply

  39. Sedgewick Ponsonby Smythe-Armstrong

    March 29, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Er, Rush and Supertramp are not prog.

    Reply

  40. kohann

    March 29, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Magma: mekannik destruktiv kommando

    Reply

  41. Matthew

    March 30, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Egg: The Polite Force
    Soft Machine: Volume 2
    Hatfield and the North: Hatfield and the North
    Henry Cow: Unrest
    The Mothers of Invention: Uncle Meat
    Magma: Kohntarkosz
    Robert Wyatt: Rock Bottom
    Slapp Happy/Henry Cow: Desperate Straights
    Univers Zero: Heresie
    Gong: Angel’s Egg

    Reply

  42. ken

    March 30, 2017 at 5:42 am

    Sun Treader “Zin-Zin” …Colosseum “Those About to Die” Armageddon “Armageddon” …King Crimson “Red” …Quatermass “Quatermass” … Mahavishnu Orchestra “Birds of Fire” …Colosseum “The Grass Is Greener”

    Reply

  43. RRB

    April 19, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Any of you ‘rock Schmidt’s ever hear of Coheed and Cambria!??

    Reply

  44. RRB

    April 19, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Anything by Coheed And Cambria.

    Reply

  45. Art R

    April 24, 2017 at 1:32 am

    1. In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson
    2. Close To The Edge – Yes
    3. The Power And The Glory – Gentle Giant
    4. Selling England By The Pound – Genesis
    5. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd
    6. Thick As A Brick – Jethro Tull
    7. Godbluff -Van Der Graff Generator
    8. Rubycon – Tangerine Dream
    9. The Hatfield And The North
    10. Brain Salad Surgery – Emerson, Lake & Palmer

    Reply

  46. Mark Amos

    June 5, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I would add Egg to this list.

    Reply

  47. DC

    June 18, 2017 at 12:15 am

    What no Andare a Cazzo

    Reply

  48. Marcus

    April 5, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    No Yes? Come on…

    Reply

  49. Patrick Vyncke

    April 6, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Difficult to choose but 10 albums:
    1. Zappa: One-size fits all
    2. Rush: Hemispheres
    3. Jethro tull: Minstrel in the gallery
    4. Yes: Close to the edge
    5. Gentle giant: Three friends
    6. Genesis: Selling England by the pound
    7. Egg: The civil surface
    8. Magma: Mekanik destruktiw kommandoh
    9. Camel: Mirage
    10. U.K. : U.K.

    Reply

  50. Graeme Wright

    April 6, 2018 at 9:13 am

    These are 10 albums ai would recommend to anyone who wants to dip their toe into the river of Prog rock. They may not necessarily be the best but they are representative:
    1) Mike Oldfield – Hergest Ridge
    2) King Crimson – Red
    3) Camel – Moonmadness
    4) Yes – Relayer
    5) Genesis – Selling England By The Pound
    6) Transatlantic- Kaleidoscope
    7) Dream Theater – Octivarium
    8) Porcupine Tree – Deadwing
    9) Big Big Train – The Underfall Yard
    10) Dave Kerzner – New World

    Reply

  51. François RICHARD

    April 6, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I would easily agree that in the real ‘classics’ Prog groups, you can hardly forget or avoid bands like Yes, Gentle Giant, King Krimson (real pioneer), IQ, Jethro Tull (for the Thick as a Brick/Passion Play period) Spock’s beard (or any Neal Morse Project), Pink Floyd (another pioneer band, especially with Sid Barrett), PFM, and so on. But there’s so many. Our age is a big factor, as our first great discovers will remain ‘major’ all our life. Mine was Foxtrot from Genesis. I don’t mean that it is the best ever, but the most signifiant for ME. All that is so subjective. Let’s just love and share our love for the best music in the world (up to me!): PROG MUSIC.

    Reply

  52. Strobinski

    June 16, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    1. Genesis – The lamb lies down on Broadway
    2. King Crimson – In the court of the Crimson king
    3. Marillion – Script for a Jester’s tear
    4. P.F.M. – Photos of ghosts
    5. Pink Floyd – Dark side of the moon
    6. Yes – Close to the edge
    7. Rush – A farewell to kings
    8. Camel – The snow goose
    9. Gentle Giant – Three friends
    10. Jethro Tull – Aqualung

    Reply

  53. Bruce Francis Simpson

    July 14, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    SOMEBODY likes listening to Pete Hamill scream at things…

    Reply

  54. Rich Gentile

    August 25, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Yes : Fragile
    Jethro Tull : Aqualung
    ELP : Brain Salad Surgery
    Pink Floyd : Wish You Were Here
    Atomic Rooster : Death Walks Behind You
    Caravan : Caravan
    Camel : Camel
    King Crimson :In the Court of the Crimson King
    Family : Family Entertainment
    Coloseum : Daughter of Time

    Reply

  55. wedgepiece

    August 30, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Yes – Tales From Topographic Oceans
    Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
    King Crimson – Larks’ Tongues In Aspic
    Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery
    Jethro Tull – Thick As A Brick
    Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
    Rush – A Farewell To Kings
    Kansas – Leftoverture
    Gentle Giant – Octopus
    Museo Rosenbach – Zarathustra

    Reply

  56. Carlos Terrazas

    September 6, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    my list is: 1 – King Crimson – Larks Tongues in Aspic 2 – Yes – Fragile 3 – Genesis – Selling England By the Pound 4 – Camel – Stationary Traveller 5 – U. K. – Same 6 – Hatfield and the North – The Rotters Club 7 – Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon 8 – Gentle Giant – Octopus 9 – Focus – Mother Focus 10 – Triumvirat – Spartacus.

    Reply

  57. David Adelman

    April 6, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Chris Squire’s Fish Out of Water should be on that list.

    Reply

  58. Thomas

    April 12, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Clearlight Symphony
    Jethro Tull – Thick as a brick
    Hatfield & the North – Rotter’s Club
    King Crimson – In the wake of Poseidon
    ELP – Brain Salad Surgery
    Soft Machine – Third
    Robert Wyatt – Rock Bottom
    Quiet Sun – Mainstream
    Yes – Fragile
    Bo Hansson – Sagan om ringen

    Reply

  59. Kevin MacNutt

    April 15, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Why Barclay James Harvest? Why Berlin, which is from the 1980s. At least choose one of their okay EMI era albums if you MUST include them.

    Barclay James Harvest and “must have” rarely belong in the same sentence. BJH is most a band for established prog rock affcinados or completists and hardily an intro to any genre. The type of band you listen to if you cannot decide whether you want to hear Moody Blues, Procol Harum and America and want an average of all of them.

    Reply

  60. chris Brown

    April 20, 2019 at 6:54 am

    1. Yes- Close to the edge
    2. Genesis – Selling England by the pound
    3. Jethro Tull – Thick as a brick
    4. Pink Floyd – Wish you were here
    5. King Crimson – in the court of the crimson king
    6. Van der graaf generator – Godbluff
    7. Por un Amico – Premiata Forneria Marconi
    8. Camel – Mirage
    9. Rush – Moving Pictures
    10. Ã„nglagÃ¥rd – Hybris

    Reply

  61. Carl Hufton

    April 20, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    No Yes? King Crimson? Rubbish Top Ten.

    Reply

  62. Don Kingfisher Campbell

    April 20, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    My 10 essential prog albums:
    1. Yes – Close To The Edge
    2. Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
    3. ELP – Brain Salad Surgery
    4. King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King
    5. Rush – A Farewell To Kings
    6. Jethro Tull – A Passion Play
    7. Jon Anderson – Olias Of Sunhillow
    8. Gentle Giant – In A Glass House
    9. Moody Blues – In Search Of The Lost Chord
    10. Ambrosia – Somewhere I’ve Never Traveled

    Reply

  63. Sirio jose staub staub

    June 1, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Faltou Manfred mann Earth band e Tarkus Emerson Lake & Palmer.

    Reply

  64. John J

    July 10, 2019 at 11:59 am

    ELP – Brain Salad Surgery
    Ambrosia – Somewhere I’ve Never Travelled
    Jethro Tull – War Child
    Jon Anderson – Olias of Sunhillow
    Klaatu – Sir Army Suit
    Nektar – Recycled
    Peter Gabriel – 4 (Security)
    Pink Floyd – Pulse
    Yes – 90125
    Traffic – John Barleycorn Must Die

    Reply

  65. Pat

    July 30, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Drifting Sun should be in that list, their latest album Twilight is brilliant!

    Reply

  66. commando

    July 30, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    and Weather Report? and Colosseum? and ELP? and King Crimson? and Yes? and Jethro Tull?……….

    Reply

  67. B carlsson

    September 21, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    No ELP, King Crimson or Yes? A provocative list no doubt…, and totally wrong

    Reply

  68. Scott Moskowitz

    August 7, 2020 at 3:22 am

    Any PROG list would not be complete with at least one NEKTAR record! REMEMBER THE FUTURE, THE OTHER SIDE, TAB IN THE OCEAN, RECYCLED, DOWN TO EARTH to say the least!

    Reply

  69. GARY HARPER

    June 17, 2022 at 2:49 am

    Oh what fun to name 10 prog albums I would recommend to anyone who wants prog represented in their playlist:

    1. Meddle-Pink Floyd
    2. Relayer-Yes
    3. In Search Of The Lost Chord-Moody Blues
    4. Trilogy-Emmerson,Lake and Palmer
    5. In The Court Of The Crimson King-King Crimson
    6. Selling England by the pound-Genesis
    7. Hergest Ridge-Mike Oldfield
    8. Thick as a Brick-Jethro Tull
    9. III-Led Zeppelin
    10. Hounds of Love-Kate Bush

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

