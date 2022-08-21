SIGN UP
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Please Mr. Postman’: How The Marvelettes Scored Motown’s First No.1

Inspiring covers by everyone from The Beatles to Carpenters, The Marvelettes’ ‘Please Mr. Postman’ song put Motown on the map as a true cultural force.

Published on

Marvelettes EMI Hayes Archive 01 1000
Photo: Motown/EMI Hayes Archive

It was a song built on a simple idea – and those are often the best. Gladys Horton, the plaintive lead singer of The Marvelettes, is waiting for a letter from her boyfriend “so far away.” Or just a card – any kind of acknowledgement, really. Anxious, fearful, and lonely, she leaves you wondering if she is waiting in vain. You can’t help but feel sorry for the poor pestered postie; all he can do is deliver what he’s got.

Please Mr. Postman (Stereo Version)

Click to load video

An R&B masterpiece

The Marvelettes were known as The Marvels when they performed their second audition for Motown’s Tamla label in the spring of 1961, singing a blues song about waiting for a letter. It was written by William Garrett, a friend of the group, and re-shaped by then-lead singer Georgia Dobbins. She left the group after the audition, and the group’s name was made what was perceived to be more “girlie” by Berry Gordy, Motown’s boss. On August 21 that year, the rebranded Marvelettes recorded “Please Mr. Postman,” which had been amended by a trio starting to make waves at Motown as a writing team: Brian Holland, Robert Bateman, and Freddie Gorman (an actual mail carrier).

The record was an R&B masterpiece. It delivered its message directly and you could feel longing in every word. It was craftily constructed to include lines where some of the instruments drop away so Horton’s pleas appear even more lonely and desperate, including a bizarre earworm where her hoarse voice, shrouded in reverb, appears to chant: “Deliver de letter, de sooner the better.”

“We were petrified”

The song found a natural audience: the US was escalating its involvement in the Vietnam War, and, domestically, there was still a considerable exodus from the south as African-Americans sought work and liberation in northern cities such as Chicago and Motown’s hometown, Detroit. Lots of boyfriends were away; lots of girlfriends longed for letters.

“Please Mr. Postman” spent almost half a year on the US chart, hitting No.1 in December 1961 – an impressive result for a girl group from Inkster, Michigan, on its first visit to a recording studio. Florence Ballard of The Supremes, another girl group in need of a break, sagely advised them to relax at the sessions, a tip which Horton later admitted was “dead on – we were all tight, petrified.” The drummer on the session was another inexperienced performer, a skinny 22-year-old hopeful named Marvin Gaye.

“Please Mr. Postman” received an unanticipated reboot when another group of unknowns, The Beatles, recorded it for their second album, 1963’s With The Beatles, placing the song permanently in the minds of the “rock” generation; Ringo played his part like Marvin had played his. Carpenters were also fans of “Postman,” and made No.1 with the song in 1975, recorded in a style more country-pop than R&B.

The Motown Story: The Marvelettes

Click to load video

Inevitably, “Please Mr. Postman” launched further mail tales: The Marvelettes’ follow-up single, “Twistin’ Postman,” resolved the protagonist’s agony when a letter finally arrived from her fella, who was evidently a slow writer. Elvis Presley’s “Return To Sender” also brought the humble mailman into the spotlight; Ketty Lester’s stately 1962 smash “Love Letters” showed that the topic remained first class, and Dee Dee Sharp’s “Mashed Potato Time” was musically similar and even mentioned The Marvelettes’ smash in the lyrics. But the biggest cultural impact delivered by “Please Mr. Postman” was the arrival of Motown as a major force in pop: the record was the company’s first pop chart No.1. Many more would follow.

Listen to the best of The Marvelettes on Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Topics:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Jimi Lalumia

    September 13, 2019 at 1:18 am

    and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury namechecks The Marvelettes and sings a bit of “Postman” at the end of Marvel Studios “Captain Marvel” movie

    Reply

  2. michael addison

    August 22, 2021 at 8:19 am

    I will always remember “Postman” and the flip side,”So Long Baby”. We had a great time fast dancing to the hit side and slow dragging to the flip side.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The Weeknd – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation
The Weeknd, Vistoso Bosses And Lil Wayne: Currently Trending Songs
Musical-Friendships---GettyImages-74277475
The Most Surprising Musical Friendships
Death Of The 50s
Death Of The 60s: The Dream Was Over, But The Music Lives On
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top