The Cure, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish And More Titles Announced For 2022 RSD Black Friday

The Cure - Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Rare and hard-to-source releases by artists as diverse as The Cure, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are among the titles set for release exclusively for Record Store Day’s 2022 Black Friday event.

Traditionally, RSD Black Friday takes place on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so this year’s event takes place on Friday, November 25.

The Record Store Day organizers said, “Since its inception, Black Friday has turned the day after Thanksgiving into the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Traditionally, Black Friday has been about super-cheap prices on mass-produced goods and primarily takes place in malls and big box stores. But we really like the idea of a shopping season, especially when that shopping is all about, at its heart, a way to show the people you like that you like them. (And a way for them to show you, too. Gift-getting is also awesome!) So we created RSD Black Friday.”

For the 2022 Black Friday, the goodies are coming thick and fast. Among this year’s most enticing titles are an exclusive 3” vinyl edition of Beck’s It’s All In Your Mind; Marco Beltrami’s Mimic (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack); a double-disc edition of Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s Cheek to Cheek Live; a two-disc edition of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever; a special 30th anniversary edition double picture disc of The Cure’s Wish and the Death Becomes Her (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Craft Recordings, meanwhile, are offering include a variety of limited-edition pressings, including the first and only anthology of Korla Pandit’s Fantasy Records output, Genie of the Keys: The Best of Korla Pandit; Townes Van Zandt’s broadly acclaimed 1987 album, At My Window; a 10th anniversary pressing of The Sword’s metal masterpiece, Apocryphon; and a collectible edition of Silverstein’s Arrivals & Departures (featuring a bonus 7-inch).

Rounding out their lineup is Haunted High, the latest title from the hugely popular Jazz Dispensary series, featuring spaced-out cuts from Flora Purim, Mongo Santamaría, McCoy Tyner, and Barbara Lewis, among others.

For a full list of the 2022 Black Friday Special Releases, visit the event’s official website.