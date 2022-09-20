Earth, Wind & Fire, Local Natives, And Emotional Oranges To Headline Okeechobee Festival

Local Natives - Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) has announced the lineup for its 2023 festival, which is set to be headlined by Earth, Wind & Fire, Local Natives, Odesza, Emotional Oranges, and more.

Other artists set to perform include Baby Keem, GRiZ, Goose, Turnstile, and more. OMF’s 120+ artist lineup spans across an array of genres ranging from electronic, hip-hop, rap, R&B, dance, rock, dubstep, disco, funk, indie, house, and techno, amongst others.

This sixth OMF will bring together tens of thousands of music, art and camping fans to the iconic 800-acre nature paradise venue, Sunshine Grove. Scheduled from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5, OMF will also feature large-scale art installations and immersive art experiences, workshops, talks, and varied wellness programming.

OMF’s Co-Founder, Rechulski, expressed his excitement going into year six: “Hosting OMF at Sunshine Grove is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue, and a great selection of up and coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much. Can’t wait to see y’all in Florida next March.”

Local Natives last emerged in 2021 when they unveiled a four-track EP, Music From The Pen Gala 1983. It features covers of Roxy Music’s “More Than This,” 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love,” Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down The Line,” and Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near).” All of the songs were featured in the new Apple+ TV series, The Shrink Next Door.

Lending their music to the series was not the LA indie rockers’ only contribution to the new series, however. They also appeared in one of the episodes. They performed as a cover band in an episode where Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell attend the titular Pen Gala, providing the music to the glitzy event where Rudd betrays Ferrell’s trust.

Visit Okeechobee’s official website for more information.