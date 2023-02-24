Halsey Shares ‘Die 4 Me,’ Solo Take On Post Malone Collaboration

Halsey – Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Halsey has shared their new single “Die 4 Me,” a solo take on her 2019 collaboration with Post Malone and Future.

The singer’s extended solo version of the track opens with the original song’s chorus before launching into new lyrics courtesy of Halsey.

“I hope you think about me every time you touch it/I hope your new girl hears it and she loves it,” they sing. “Devil’s front door and I’m banging on the line/If I said I want an answer, I’d be lyin’, I’d be lyin’, yeah.” The second verse then goes into Halsey’s lines from the Hollywood’s Bleeding version of the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Die 4 Me

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it,” Halsey wrote on Instagram last week while announcing the new release. “I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’”

“Die 4 Me” is the star’s first new release since she shared her standalone 2022 single “So Good.” The song told the story of her relationship with partner Alev Aydin, with its accompanying video recreating scenes of how they met and eventually got together.

Meanwhile, Halsey celebrated her second diamond-certified single – and her first solo track to reach the milestone – earlier this month as “Without Me” surpassed the coveted benchmark. The song is also the 100th in the RIAA’s history to go diamond. Previously, the pop icon had achieved the same feat with their Chainsmokers’ collaboration “Closer.”

“Yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body,” Halsey said in response to being presented with a plaque marking the achievement. “This whole thing is so surreal. Huge thank you to @riaa_awards for coming out to present this incredible award… [and] all of the fans n friends for making this type of thing possible.”

Buy or stream “Die 4 Me.”