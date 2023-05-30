Kendrick Lamar And Baby Keem Team Up For ‘The Hillbillies’

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have reunited for a new song entitled “The Hillbillies.” The track, which was produced by Evilgiane, comes with a music video co-directed by Neal Farmer and pgLang.

“The Hillbillies” samples Bon Iver’s non-album single “PDLIF.” The song features both MCs comparing themselves to soccer legends, with K.Dot labeling himself Messi and Keem referring to himself as Neymar. The video also features a cameo from Tyler, The Creator. Check it out below.

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

In other Kendrick news, it was recently announced that the legendary Austin City Limits Music Festival returns in 2023 with a lineup featuring headliners the hip-hop icon himself, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (Weekend One only), The Lumineers, ODESZA, Alanis Morissette and The 1975 (Weekend Two only).

Other artists set to appear include Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more.

The nine-stage, two-weekend extravaganza will take place October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023, at Zilker Park. Three-Day Tickets for both weekends will go on sale today at 12pm CT. This year, there will be no surprises at checkout–all fees and shipping costs are included upfront. Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down.

Kendrick was also confirmed for Life is Beautiful 2023, alongside The Killers, and Odesza. The Nevada festival will return to the city’s downtown area this September to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Vegas’ own The Killers will come circle from the festival’s first edition – which it also headlined – and top the bill on the opening day on September 22, closing out a day of performances from the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Inhaler, Slayyyter, Raye, and more. Lamar will then headline on the Saturday (September 23), following sets from The 1975, Reneé Rapp, The Rose, and others. He last performed at the festival in 2015, when he also headlined.

