LadBaby Claim Record Fifth Consecutive UK Christmas No.1 With ‘Food Aid’

LadBaby - Photo: OfficlalCharts.com

LadBaby today land the UK’s coveted Christmas No.1 single, becoming the first act ever to claim five such honors. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Midnights returns to the album chart summit, climbing 3-1.

LadBaby, the novelty duo of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have now topped the Christmas chart five years in a row, a new record after they last year matched The Beatles’ record of four. The new hit is a reinterpretation of Band Aid’s 1985 Christmas No.1 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?,” titled “Food Aid.” Profits will be split equally between Ladbaby’s regular chosen food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust. The song’s total of 65,000 chart units makes it the UK’s fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

Five years of No.1s

LadBaby first topped the chart in 2018 with “We Built This City,” following it with “I Love Sausage Rolls,” “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” and last year’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Elton John, “Sausage Rolls For Everyone.”

The Christmas chart has Wham! in runner-up spot with last week’s bestseller, the enduring “Last Christmas.” YouTube “supergroup” Sidemen race 41-3 with “Christmas Drillings” featuring JME, released in aid of food poverty charity FareShare. Mariah Carey’s recurrent “All I Want For Christmas Is You” falls 2-4 and Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” dips 4-5.

There’s also a 22-15 climb for Lizzo’s Amazon Music Original cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas” and the usual prominence for a further sled-full of holiday favorites. Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” climbs 29-29, José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” 34-29, the Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride” 32-30 and Michael Bublé’s “Holly Jolly Christmas” 33-31.

Also in the bottom ten of the Top 40 are John Lennon, Yoko Ono, the Plastic Ono Band and the Harlem Community Choir’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” Sia’s “Snowman,” Slade’s “Merry Xmas Everybody,” Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” and Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

