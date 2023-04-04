Watch New Lyric Video For Dire Straits’ ‘Brothers In Arms’ Hit ‘Walk Of Life’

Dire Straits - Photo: Ron Pownall/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A new lyric video for Dire Straits’ vintage hit “Walk Of Life,” from the multi-million-selling Brothers In Arms album, has been shared on the band’s official YouTube page, which has 1.74 million followers.

The clip features Mark Knopfler’s lyrics for the infectious, rock’n’roll-flavored track, as well as background footage of the group in period action, with sky blue coloring reminiscent of that on the famous album cover. The Dolby Atmos mix of the classic album, overseen by the band’s keyboard player and Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher in spatial audio, is now available to stream.

Dire Straits - Walk Of Life (Lyric Video)

“Walk Of Life” was released as a single in October 1985, five months after the appearance of the parent album. It was a No.1 hit in Ireland and reached No.2 in the UK, held off the top only by a-ha’s “The Sun Always Shines On TV.” The song made No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a hit in numerous other countries. In recent times, with the addition of streaming equivalent units, it has been certified platinum in the UK, Italy, and Denmark.

AIR: Courting A Legend Trailers

In other Dire Straits news, and as a further reminder of the durability of the band’s catalog and of Brothers In Arms in particular, its No.1 single “Money For Nothing” features in the trailer for the new movie Air: Courting A Legend. Directed by Ben Affleck, who stars in it with Matt Damon and Jason Bateman, the film tells the story of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike’s pursuit of basketball great Michael Jordan.

The film had its premiere as the closing night movie at the South By Southwest Film Festival on March 18, and “Money For Nothing” featured in the 60-second trailer that was seen by a multi-million audience at Super Bowl LVII last month. Air is due for widespread international release this week, on April 5-6.

