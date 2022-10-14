Marcus Miller, Jools Holland, Norma Winstone To Receive Jazz FM Special Awards

Marcus Miller - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Producer, composer and bandleader Marcus Miller is to receive the Gold Award at the Jazz FM Awards, which take place on October 20 at Shoreditch Town Hall. In this year’s other Special Awards, British bandleader and Later TV presenter Jools Holland OBE will be the recipient of the Impact Award, while the Lifetime Achievement honor will go to UK vocalist Norma Winstone MBE.

The ceremony will be hosted by US actor Clarke Peters (The Wire, Treme et al). Nominations for all the other 2022 awards were announced last month, and include Robert Glasper, Omar, Mavis Staples, Levon Helm, Questlove, and Trombone Shorty.

“I am delighted to accept the Jazz FM Gold Award,” says Miller, whose most recent album in his own name was the Blue Note release Laid Black, in 2018. “Jazz is a vital artform that continues to bring communities and cultures together, feeding souls and bringing joy to so many of us. Thank you Jazz FM for your continued support of what I do and recognising the hard work of so many musicians through these awards along with providing such an invaluable platform to so many artists at all stages of their careers.”

Holland, who is marking 30 years as the host of the BBC live performance series Later, as he continues to lead his own big band, notes: “I’m honoured to be receiving Jazz FM’s Impact Award. Their radio station and my Later with…” TV show have been aligned for 30 years; spreading the word about jazz, blues and improvised music, breaking new artists and bringing them to a wider audience. As well as being a regular listener to the station I’ve also been an occasional presenter for them over the years, so I’m delighted to be a part of their awards show alongside some truly incredible talent.”

East Londoner Winstone, now 82, is widely feted among the top performers in European jazz. “I was thrilled a few years ago when I received the Vocalist Of The Year at the Jazz FM Awards in 2017 and now to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award for doing what I love, is humbling. Looking forward to the ceremony and singing a little something for you all!”.

Previous recipients of Jazz FM’s Special Awards include Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame, and Ahmad Jamal.