The Rock Hall Announces Initial 2025 Presenters and Performers

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the first series of presenters and performers. The names include Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Teddy Swims, RAYE, Missy Elliott, Brandi Carlile, Beck, Questlove, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Sleepy Brown and Taylor Momsen.

The 2025 induction ceremony will take place November 8 at L.A.’s Peacock Theater. The show will Disney+, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. ABC will air a prime-time special on January 1 that will appear on Hulu the next day.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are Outkast, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, and Joe Cocker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon are the recipients of this year’s Musical Influence Award, which celebrates artists whose work has made a direct impact on the evolution of rock and roll or inspired the genre’s leading artists.

The Musical Excellence Award will go to legendary Philly Soul producer Thom Bell, known for his work with Delfonics, the Stylistics, and the Spinners; session musician Carole Kaye, a member of the Wrecking Crew who played on the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’”; and studio keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, known for his work with the Rolling Stones, the Who, and other British Invasion acts.

DreamWorks Records co-founder Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Additional special guests will be revealed ahead of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever.”