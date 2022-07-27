Victoria Beckham To Reunite With Spice Girls For New TV Docuseries

The Spice Girls - Photo: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice, is set to reunite with the Spice Girls for a new documentary celebrating their rise to pop stardom.

The docuseries will be helmed by the same team who were behind Netflix’s Emmy-winning Michael Jordan series The Last Dance.

“The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them,” Mel B said during an appearance on Australian TV.

During the documentary, the singers will reportedly discuss stories from their hey day as one of the biggest bands on the planet.

Last year, an episode of M Means Music—the music podcast hosted by veteran UK music writer, DJ, and music consultant Daryl Easlea—focused on the Spice Girls’ groundbreaking debut album, Spice.

The podcast, which combines music and spoken content as part of Spotify’s Music + Talk platform, spans the depth of Spice Girls’ first album across almost 20 minutes. The episode highlights the major hit singles of Spice, such as “Wannabe,” “If You Can’t Dance,” and “Mama,” as well as fan favorites and deep cuts like “Say You’ll Be There” and “2 Become 1.”

Also last year, the Spice Girls unveiled a demo version of their smash hit, “Last Time Lover.” The expanded deluxe edition celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary was released on a 2CD set and Digital eAlbum audio on October 29, 2021 via UMC /EMI.

Curated by the Spice Girls themselves, the deluxe edition brought together the original chart-topping album with some of their favorite bonus tracks and B-sides, along with previously unreleased recordings from the Virgin archives. A collection rich in highlights, the album includes their four UK No.1 singles as well as a variety of remixes.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the project, The Spice Girls also partnered with Universal Music Group’s Bravado in a new deal encompassing merchandise, licensing, and more.

