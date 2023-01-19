Best Jazz Guitarists Of All Time: A Top 50 Countdown
Even the very best jazz guitarists rarely receive the attention of the genre’s horn players, so give it up for the 50 best jazz guitarists ever.
Even the very best jazz guitarists rarely receive the attention and plaudits that the genre’s horn blowers – saxophonists and trumpeters, in particular – receive. Perhaps that’s because, traditionally, the guitar, which superseded the banjo in jazz rhythm sections, was primarily perceived as a supporting and accompanying instrument rather than a viable vehicle for solo improvisation.
Another reason why the spotlight didn’t fall on jazz guitar players in the music’s formative years was that their instrument was acoustic and didn’t have the ability to cut through the rest of the ensemble like brass and woodwind instruments could. So while the horns basked in the limelight, guitarists had to make do strumming chords and comping in the background.
But electric amplification changed everything for the role of the guitar in jazz. Introduced in 1931, the hollow-bodied electric guitar was immediately sought-after by guitarists struggling to be heard in the swing era of brass-heavy big bands. Now, though, not only could their percussive rhythm work be clearly audible in relation to the rest of the ensemble, but the possibility of playing solo passages had also become a tangible reality. Even so, due to the propulsive nature of big band swing and its emphasis on the interplay of the horns, the best jazz guitarists of the era – like the Count Basie band’s Freddie Green, one of the pre-eminent swing-era axe men – were rarely granted, or even desired, solo passages.
But there were exceptions. Enter Django Reinhardt, the revolutionary Belgian gypsy guitarist who made his name playing in smaller ensembles and redefined the role of the guitar in jazz. His phenomenal fingerboard work was an inspiration to guitarists everywhere and gave rise to a new generation of jazz guitar star: virtuosic soloists as well as solid rhythm section men.
Charlie Christian was the next significant guitarist in jazz. As part of Benny Goodman’s band, he blew people’s minds with his ability to solo using single, flowing melodic lines like a horn player. Christian’s advanced harmonic conception anticipated the development of bebop, which, though a horn-led sonic revolution (its main architects were saxophonist Charlie Parker and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie), nonetheless saved a bit of the spotlight for some of the best jazz guitarists of the 40s and 50s.
Their ilk proliferated in the 50s, though the guitarist who stood head and shoulders above everyone else was a modest genius from Indianapolis called Wes Montgomery, who rose to fame as the 50s met the 60s. Montgomery, like his idol, Charlie Christian, could play single-note lines like a horn player, but also incorporated chords and octaves in his solos. His jaw-dropping abilities made him seem superhuman, and he was soon hailed as one of the best jazz guitarists to have walked the planet.
Montgomery’s influence was deep and wide, but the 60s witnessed the arrival of a new breed of jazz guitar slinger (think Larry Coryell and John McLaughlin) that combined jazz’s complex harmonic language with the high-decibel dynamics of rock music.
Since then, jazz guitarists (Pat Metheny, for example) have generally been a more eclectic breed, absorbing an array of influences, sounds, and stylistic elements from all kinds of different musical sources. But one thing that unites them all is their debt to the early pioneers, who took jazz guitar out of the shadows and into the light.
While you’re reading, listen to our best jazz guitarists playlist here.
50: John Pizzarelli (born 1960)
Having a noted guitar-playing father (swing specialist Bucky Pizzarelli) no doubt accelerated this New Jersey fretboardist’s musical development; he found himself playing with the likes of Benny Goodman and Clark Terry while still a teenager. Pizzarelli’s tasteful guitar work has graced recordings by musicians as diverse as Stephane Grappelli, Rosemary Clooney, and Paul McCartney, earning him a name as one of the best jazz guitarists of his generation.
49: Norman Brown (born 1970)
Jimi Hendrix and The Isley Brothers were this Grammy-winning Kansas City-born guitarist’s first influences, but he changed direction after hearing Wes Montgomery. In the 90s, Brown began his solo career serving up a tasteful amalgam of George Benson-esque melodic lines over chugging, sensual smooth jazz grooves.
48: Mary Osborne (1921-1992)
Female guitarists are rare in jazz, but this North Dakotan string-picker, whose musical roots intertwined ragtime and country music, could certainly more than hold her own against the male guitar-slingers. Osborne took New York by storm in the 40s but only made a few records under her own name.
47: Russell Malone (born 1963)
Though in demand as a sideman (his credits include Jimmy Smith, Diana Krall, Roy Hargrove, Harry Connick Jr, and Sonny Rollins) this Georgia guitarist has a string of fine solo albums to his name. Malone takes a more traditional, straight-ahead, bop-tinged approach to jazz guitar, favoring a rich, mellow tone and combining Grant Green-esque horn-like melodies with subtle chord sequences.
46: Emily Remler (1957-1990)
A tragic heart attack robbed the world of this Manhattan-born guitarist’s talent, who began playing at the age of 10. Though indebted to her inspirations, Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass, Remler has earned her place among the best jazz guitarists in history thanks to the development of her own style, which combined a languid grace and emotional intelligence with virtuosic fretboard work.
45: Charlie Hunter (born 1967)
Not content with the normal six-string guitar, Rhode Island native Hunter prefers to play on custom-built seven- and eight-string instruments on which he can play basslines and create contrapuntal patterns. A member of Michael Franti’s The Disposable Heroes Of Hiphoprisy in the early 90s, he established a solo career soon afterward, spending five years at Blue Note. Marrying his jazz DNA with funk, R&B, rock, and pop elements, Hunter is the author of an unclassifiable sound and style that makes his a unique voice among the world’s best jazz guitarists.
44: Kurt Rosenwinkel (born 1970)
Not averse to using an array of effect pedals and guitar synthesizers – anathema to most straight-ahead jazz guitarists – this Philadelphia son also likes to take creative risks and experiment in diverse musical settings. He famously collaborated with hip-hop troupe A Tribe Called Quest and its leader, Q-Tip. An unpredictable player who always surprises.
43: Julian Lage (born 1987)
In the vanguard of the newest generation of jazz guitar stars, Lage hails from Santa Rosa, California, and was a child prodigy who went to work with vibraphone maestro Gary Burton while a teenager. Though he only has four solo albums to his name, Lage’s reputation is burgeoning, thanks to his skill, imagination, and creation of a sound that’s all his own. Though young, he has the makings of a talent who could move further up the ranks of the world’s best jazz guitarists in the years to come.
42: Earl Klugh (born 1953)
A disciple of the nylon-stringed Spanish guitar, Detroit-born Klugh was inspired to take up the instrument after seeing country star Chet Atkins on TV. Precociously talented, he was mentored by jazz great Yusef Lateef and then played with George Benson before establishing himself as a solo artist in the late 70s. A tasteful, sensitive musician whose limpid fingerboard filigrees are gracefully rendered, Klugh’s striking sound is a blend of simplicity and elegance.
41: James “Blood” Ulmer (born 1940)
Starting out as an orthodox rhythm’n’blues axe slinger, Ulmer radically transformed his style in the early 70s as he fell under the spell of free jazz maven Ornette Coleman and the latter’s revolutionary harmolodic concept (a unique system for collective improvisation). As a result, Ulmer created a discursive idiom defined by scratchy chords and jagged melodic shards. More recently, Ulmer has explored his blues roots, though his sui generis approach to jazz guitar remains unparalleled among the best jazz guitarists in history.
40: Eric Gale (1938-1994)
A prolific session ace with perfect pitch whose main musical domain was R&B and funk, Gale – as some of his solo albums attested – could also play some mean and dexterous bop-influenced jazz guitar. At the root of his sound was a deep blues core, which manifested itself in a plaintive, BB King-esque crying tone.
39: Eddie Lang (1902-1933)
A crucial architect in the evolution of big band swing guitar (he played in Paul Whiteman’s and Bing Crosby’s large ensembles in the early 30s), Lang (born Salvatore Massarro) earns his place among the world’s best jazz guitarists thanks to the pivotal role he played in getting the guitar accepted as a viable jazz instrument (replacing the traditional banjo). A huge influence on Django Reinhardt, Eddie Lang is rightly hailed as the “father of the jazz guitar.”
38: Larry Carlton (born 1948)
Like his contemporaries Steve Khan and Lee Ritenour, Larry Carlton was a first-call session guitarist in the 70s and his distinctive, jazz-informed blues-rock sound defined seminal albums such as Steely Dan’s The Royal Scam and Joni Mitchell’s Hejira. Carlton’s own work has been more fusion-oriented, with his early albums being a precursor to what is now called smooth jazz.
37: Laurindo Almeida (1917-1995)
Hailing from São Paulo, self-taught Almeida’s passport to the US was writing the lucrative song “Johnny Peddler,” which was a hit for vocal group The Andrews Sisters. He then joined Stan Kenton’s band and, in addition to being a prolific recording artist, found plenty of work as a West Coast session musician. At home with both acoustic and electric guitars, Almeida was a pioneer who blended jazz with the sounds and styles of Brazil.
36: George Van Eps (1913-1998)
With his mellow, well-rounded tone, this New Jersey-born guitarist was first drawn to the banjo as a youngster, but after hearing Eddie Lang playing with big bands, switched to the guitar. He made his radio debut at 13 and then, in the 30s, as his notoriety gained momentum, he played in several big bands, including Bennie Goodman’s. Van Eps designed his own seven-string guitar, which added lower bass notes and allowed him to develop his own finger-picking style.
35: Sonny Sharrock (1940-1994)
Not many of the world’s best jazz guitarists can also claim to have started out singing doo-wop in the 50s. That’s how New Yorker Warren “Sonny” Sharrock began his career, though in the 60s he became one of the leading lights of avant-garde jazz guitar. The saxophone was his preferred choice of instrument (he had fallen in love with John Coltrane’s sound) but his asthma prevented him taking up a woodwind instrument. Instead, he turned to the guitar, and his signature style – which was loud and funky – used horn-like lead lines as well as rock-style amp feedback.
34: Howard Roberts (1929-1992)
Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, Roberts picked up his first guitar at the age of eight and was working professionally at 15. He moved to Los Angeles and was soon in demand as a session ace, eventually working with the elite group of sessioneers known as The Wrecking Crew. An adherent of the West Coast “cool school,” Roberts’ style combined a detached emotional restraint with fleet-of-finger technical virtuosity. As well as recording many solo albums for a plethora of labels, he also worked as a record producer. Outside of jazz, Roberts appeared on songs by The Monkees and The Electric Prunes.
33: Kevin Eubanks (born 1957)
The nephew of jazz pianist Ray Bryant, Philly-born Eubanks arrived at the guitar after trying his hand at the violin and trumpet. His big break came when he moved to New York in 1980 and played with Art Blakey. 1983 saw the release of Eubanks’ debut album and he’s been recording regularly ever since. A dexterous guitarist who’s comfortable with both electric and acoustic instruments, Eubanks combines flowing melodic lines with crisp percussive effects and a sumptuous harmonic content.
32: Bill Connors (born 1949)
Though his tenure with Return To Forever was short and overshadowed by the arrival of his flamboyant replacement, Al Di Meola, in 1974, Connors played on the group’s seminal Hymn Of The Seventh Galaxy album and takes his place among the world’s best jazz guitarists thanks to his importance in the evolution of jazz-rock guitar. The Los Angeles guitarist created a signature, readily identifiable style fusing jazz chromatics and advanced chord changes with elements of blues and rock.
31: Steve Khan (born 1947)
The son of renowned songwriter Sammy Cahn, Steve Khan excelled as a versatile studio sideman (his credits range from Steely Dan and Bob James to Billy Joel and Aretha Franklin) while pursuing a solo career that has garnered two Grammy nominations. In the 70s, Khan successfully fused jazz with rock and later added piquant Latin flavors to expand his stylistic palette. Still recording regularly, Khan is one of the pre-eminent jazz guitarists working today.
30: Lee Ritenour (born 1952)
Nicknamed Captain Fingers, LA-born Ritenour recorded with The Mamas & The Papas while still a teenager before becoming an in-demand session ace whose clients included Frank Sinatra, Barry White, and Aretha Franklin. Ritenour’s solo career took off in 1976 when he followed a fusion path that was funkier, lighter, and less grandiose than bands such as Return To Forever. He is also a former member of the influential smooth jazz group Fourplay.
29: Pat Martino (born 1944)
This Philly axe-meister (born Pat Azzara) is a musical shape-shifter who can switch from straight-ahead jazz to fusion and post-bop at the drop of a plectrum. He served his apprenticeship with soul-jazzers Willis Jackson, Brother Jack McDuff, and Richard “Groove” Holmes before establishing his solo career in the latter half of the 60s. Keen to share his knowledge, Martino has also written textbooks on approaches to guitar playing.
28: Ralph Towner (born 1940)
Despite now sitting comfortably among the world’s best jazz guitarists, the guitar wasn’t Ralph Towner’s first instrument of choice. He began on trumpet, then moved to piano, before finally arriving at the classical guitar, which he studied in Austria for two years. After cutting his teeth with the Paul Winter Consort, in 1970 Towner co-founded Oregon, an all-acoustic band that blended chamber jazz with Eastern sounds and which was a forerunner of New Age music. Though the band is still going strong today, Towner has also enjoyed a fertile solo career, and his striking guitar work – limpid and crystalline – remains a thing of beauty.
27: John Abercrombie (1944-2017)
A prolific recording artist for Manfred Eicher’s Munich-based ECM label since the 70s, this native New Yorker cited Chuck Berry and Barney Kessel among his influences. A member of pioneering jazz-rock band Dreams, in the 70s Abercrombie played with the likes of Gil Evans and in supergroup Gateway, while developing a warm, pastel-hued sound that was infused with a melodic lyricism.
26: Bill Frisell (born 1951)
A student of jazz guitar greats Johnny Smith and Jim Hall, Maryland-born Frisell has found his own stylistic niche by blending jazz with elements from country, folk, and rock music. His ability to conjure a particular mood or atmosphere with effects is also part of his signature style. An eclectic, versatile guitarist who has helped expand the boundaries of the instrument.
25: Freddie Green (1911-1987)
Hailing from South Carolina, Green was a long-serving stalwart of the Count Basie band and spent almost half a century with the jazz aristocrat. He began on the banjo before graduating to the six-string guitar, and rose to fame in the big band swing era. Rarely taking solos, Greene preferred to help drive the rhythm section by providing a flowing and hard-swinging chordal accompaniment. He wrote the book on big band guitar paying.
24: Herb Ellis (1921-2010)
There’s a slight but perceptible country twang in the bebop-rooted style of this noted Texas guitarist, who came on the radar of most jazz aficionados due to his indispensable presence in the Oscar Peterson Trio during the 50s. Together with fellow fretboard luminaries Joe Pass, Charlie Byrd, and Barney Kessell, Ellis co-founded a jazz guitar supergroup called The Great Guitars.
23: Al Di Meola (born 1954)
A veritable fretboard speed king, New Jersey’s Di Meola fused the passionate, fleet-of-finger intensity of flamenco music with the visceral crunch of Santana-esque Latin rock. He was plucked from obscurity at age 19 when he replaced Bill Connors in Chick Corea’s Return To Forever and then went on to forge a successful solo career.
22: Lenny Breau (1941-1984)
From Auburn, Maine, and born into a family of country musicians, Breau was a member of his family’s band for several years when he was a teenager, but left after angering his father by playing a jazz-inflected solo. After that, the technically brilliant Breau gravitated towards jazz and also assimilated Flamenco music, which resulted in a distinctive personal style that never forgot its country roots.
21: Mike Stern (born 1953)
Born Mike Sedgwick in Boston, Stern played in drummer Billy Cobham’s fusion band in the 70s before joining a resurgent Miles Davis on the comeback trail in 1981. After leaving Miles in ’83, Stern began a solo career that showed him blossoming into an all-round guitarist who can marry the visceral power of blues and rock with jazz’s advanced vocabulary.
20: John Scofield (born 1951)
Like his contemporary Mike Stern, Ohio-born Scofield played fusion with Billy Cobham and then joined a rejuvenated Miles Davis for two years (he was Stern’s replacement). With his acerbic tone and blues-infused string pulls, Scofield developed an immediately recognizable style and has recorded in a breathtaking variety of styles (embracing jam band funk, orchestral jazz, and even country music).
19: Charlie Byrd (1925-1999)
A jazz proponent of the acoustic, nylon-stringed, classical guitar, Virginia-born Byrd studied with Spanish master Andre Segovia and then began to make his mark as a recording artist in the late 50s. His biggest mainstream breakthrough was the innovative album Jazz Samba, recorded in tandem with saxophonist Stan Getz in 1962, which fused jazz improv with sinuous Brazilian rhythms and instantly put him on the map as one of the world’s best jazz guitarists. Byrd’s sound, with its finger-picked gossamer filigrees, is a unique one in jazz.
18: Allan Holdsworth (1946-2017)
Something of a musical polymath, this supernal British jazz guitarist advanced the vocabulary of his instrument by using unusual scales and absorbing elements from progressive rock (including effects pedals). Though he often used ornate finger-picking, he liked to articulate melodies in a smooth, legato style, reflecting his interest in the sound of the saxophone.
17: Larry Coryell (born 1943-2017)
Sometimes dubbed The Godfather Of Fusion, Galveston-born Coryell (real name Laurence Van DeLinder III) was Gabor Szabo’s replacement in Chico Hamilton’s band and began to make his name in the late 60s as a proponent of a new musical hybrid called jazz-rock. He led his own fusion band, Eleventh House, in the 70s and later joined forces with John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucía to form The Guitar Trio. A hugely influential axe god who bridged the divide between jazz and rock, Coryell will forever be remembered as one of the best jazz guitarists to ever pick up the instrument.
16: Jimmy Raney (1927-1995)
Tal Farlow’s replacement in the Red Norvo Trio, Kentucky-born Raney branched out as a bandleader in the mid-50s, triumphing in DownBeat magazine’s Best Guitarist polls on two occasions during that time. His eloquent style, with its lucid melodic lines and cool harmonies, won him many fans and his numerous credits include recording stints with Stan Getz, Oliver Nelson, Lalo Schifrin, and Eddie Harris.
15: John McLaughlin (born 1942)
Miles Davis was so smitten with McLaughlin’s guitar playing that he named a song after him (on Bitches Brew). Before that, the Yorkshire-born axe deity made his name as a first-call session musician in London during the 60s when he appeared on myriad pop and R&B records. He played with Tony Williams’ Lifetime before, in the 70s, co-founding the influential jazz fusion supergroup Mahavishnu Orchestra. Combining technical brilliance with emotional depth and a genuine appreciation of Indian music, McLaughlin remains one of the best jazz guitarists in the world, and has led the way in jazz-rock for five decades.
14: Gabor Szabo (1936-1982)
With his meld of Hungarian Gypsy folk music, extended modal vamps, Indian ragas, and psychedelic coloration, this versatile Budapest-born guitarist exerted a huge influence on Mexican axe god Carlos Santana. His rise to fame was accelerated by his presence in Chico Hamilton’s pathfinding jazz group in the early 60s, before he embarked on a successful solo career.
13: Johnny Smith (1922-2013)
Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Smith was a precociously talented musician who learned to play guitar as a pre-teen while hanging around in local pawnshops. His all-round versatility (he toured with a hillbilly band before gravitating towards jazz and could play anything from swing and bebop to avant-garde classical music) meant that he was much in demand. Smith was also a noted composer: his classic 1954 song “Walk, Don’t Run” became an instrumental standard and was a hit for Chet Atkins and later, in 1964, The Ventures.
12: Stanley Jordan (born 1959)
Back in 1985, this Chicago-born fretboard sorcerer, then just 26, caused a sensation with his Blue Note debut LP, Magic Touch, which showcased Jordan’s remarkably unorthodox technique of playing the guitar by tapping the fingerboard with his fingertips to produce sounds. Such was Jordan’s digital dexterity that, much like a pianist, he could articulate melodies and chords at the same time with both hands. A phenomenal talent who more than earns his place among the world’s best jazz guitarists.
11: Tal Farlow (1921-1998)
North Carolinian Talmadge Farlow was a self-taught guitarist who, in his early days, worked as a sign-painter by day and a musician at night. He was inspired to build his first electric guitar himself after hearing Charlie Christian with the Benny Goodman band. His solo career gained pace in the mid-50s and he quickly acquired the nickname The Octopus, which referred to the combination of his large hands and jaw-dropping technical prowess.
10: Pat Metheny (born 1954)
This chameleonic fretboard sorcerer from Missouri – whose album credits range from David Bowie and Joni Mitchell to Ornette Coleman – cites the influence of Wes Montgomery and Jim Hall as key components in the foundation of his own unique style. Lyrical, harmonically rich, and yet also intent on dissolving musical boundaries, Metheny’s shape-shifting music is hard to classify, but that hasn’t stopped him nabbing 20 Grammy awards. Not only one of the best jazz guitarists in history, Metheny is, without doubt, the most progressive guitarist in jazz right now.
9: Joe Pass (1929-1994)
A New Jersey native with Sicilian ancestry, Pass (born Joe Passalaqua) started playing guitar at the age of nine and advanced so rapidly that he was gigging by the time he was 14. A supremely versatile guitarist, he patented a singular and innovative style with which he could articulate melodic lines using deft sequences of chord progressions. Pass spent many years accompanying singer Ella Fitzgerald and also played extensively with pianist Oscar Peterson.
8: Kenny Burrell (born 1931)
A go-to sideman as well as being a recording artist in his own right, Detroit-born Burrell drew inspiration from blues music as well as Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt. He started playing guitar at the age of 12 and made his recording debut eight years later with trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie. Burrell became a key figure in the hard bop movement and can play soulfully as well as swing hard. His myriad credits range from Sonny Rollins and Donald Byrd to Billie Holiday and Tony Bennett.
7: Barney Kessell (1923-2004)
A member of the 60s LA session mafia dubbed The Wrecking Crew, this guitar master was originally from Tuskegee, Oklahoma, and came to prominence in the 50s, both as a leader and a sideman (he famously accompanied singer Julie London on her 1955 LP, Julie Is Her Name, which featured “Cry Me A River”). Fittingly, for one of the best jazz guitarists in history, Kessell played with the great and good of the jazz world (everyone from Billie Holiday to Sonny Rollins) and was noted for his mellow sound and judicious choice of chords.
6: Grant Green (1935-1979)
A prolific recording artist at Blue Note during the 60s and early 70s, St Louis-born Green, who was influenced by bebop horn players, adopted a linear approach to the guitar, favoring single melodic lines over chordal accompaniment. His minimalist, less-is-more aesthetic, with its blues-infused phrasing, was often highlighted within an organ trio setting. A good starting place? Idle Moments.
5: George Benson (born 1943)
Influenced by Charlie Christian and mentored by Wes Montgomery (he’s often considered the latter’s heir apparent – no finer compliment for any of the world’s best jazz guitarists), this Pittsburgh-born guitar slinger was a child prodigy who became a jazz and soul superstar in the 70s when he reinvented himself as a vocalist. A dexterous fretboardist out of the soul-jazz school, Benson’s calling card is doing a scat vocal while doubling the melody on the guitar. Probably the greatest jazz guitarist alive right now.
4: Jim Hall (1930-2013)
Born in Buffalo, New York, Ohio-raised Hall started playing guitar aged 10 and had a life-changing epiphany went he first heard Charlie Christian, who had a profound influence on his own style. Noted for his warm, mellow sound, Hall is a master of utilizing space and creating tonal contrasts. He earns his place among the world’s best jazz guitarists thanks to an eclectic choice of collaborators and wide range of musical settings that helped to expanded the lexicon of the jazz guitar.
3: Charlie Christian (1916-1942)
A true jazz guitar revolutionary, Texas-born Christian rose to fame in Benny Goodman’s band during the years 1939-41. He pioneered the electric guitar in jazz, which, combined with his penchant for using single-note lines (like a horn player), took the instrument out of the rhythm section and into the foreground, making it a valid solo instrument. An early proponent of what evolved into bebop, Christian was only 25 when he died, succumbing to tuberculosis.
2: Django Reinhardt (1910-1953)
The founding father of swing-influenced European “hot” jazz in the 30s, this Belgian-born Romani boasted a prodigious technical ability despite only playing with his thumb and two middle fingers (after a fire had left his other two digits on his left hand paralyzed). He was able to combine speed, precision, and a dazzling manual dexterity with imagination and deep feeling. A true jazz giant whose playing never ceases to astonish.
1: Wes Montgomery (1923-1968)
Topping our list of the best jazz guitarists of all time is a revered and profoundly influential Indianapolis fretboard genius who couldn’t read a note of music. Just using a calloused thumb to pick out notes, Montgomery was inspired by the bebop horn-like phrasing of his idol, Charlie Christian, but offered a more advanced harmonic style that incorporated block chords and the use of parallel octaves. He died too young, but his music and its influence lives on. Start with Incredible Jazz Guitar of Wes Montgomery and explore further from there.
Looking for more? Discover the best jazz drummers and best jazz saxophonists of all time.
Peter
February 20, 2018 at 8:23 pm
Johnathan Kreisberg
Jeff Hill
October 30, 2019 at 4:33 pm
Joe Negri should be on the list.
George Edward Heid
May 29, 2020 at 3:43 am
I love and respect the great George Benson. But there is another from Pittsburgh that was at the top of the very greatest. That would be Jimmy Ponder.
Buddy Raymond
February 20, 2018 at 8:54 pm
No list of GREAT Jazz guitarist’s is complete without CHUCK WAYNE’S name being included in the top ten names. And then there is JOHN PISANO.
Bob
February 20, 2018 at 10:34 pm
Chuck who? Wayne who?
raff
July 15, 2018 at 2:28 am
HOW BOUT ERNEST RANGLIN
Christopher Nowak
September 12, 2019 at 12:57 pm
As someone who has played jazz/pop/rock guitar and electric bass (both publicly and now privately) for many years, I am trying to understand why the name Chuck Wayne only vaguely rings a bell.
I heard him for the first time last night (because of a suggestion from a musical acquaintance) and was very impressed.
A Joe Pass single line technique combined with (usually fast but smooth) block chord melodies that included some intricate contrapuntal ideas.
I plan on listening to this musical monster more today.
Christopher Nowak
September 25, 2019 at 2:48 pm
I think that some readers recognise the tune SOLAR by Miles Davis??
He was not the real composer.
Chuck Wayne wrote this tune and it was originally called SONNY after the late trumpeter SONNY BERMAN.
Christopher Nowak
September 24, 2019 at 11:36 am
If you mention JOHN PISANO, you also have to mention BILLY BEAN.
Mike
March 11, 2020 at 1:06 am
Absolutely! Chuck was a grand master! George Shearing only had the best players in his bands and Chuck was with him for years. Many others missing and several too high up the list, but all of these lists are opinion only anyway. Johnny Smith is way better than 13 !
Santiago
February 21, 2018 at 1:58 am
Ted Greene
deparko
February 21, 2018 at 6:21 pm
Yes, I lot of great players but the list is incomplete without Ted Greene. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZENkj7C7Bw
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 6:27 pm
He should not be confused with Ted Green the hockey player.
Christopher Nowak
October 20, 2019 at 2:08 pm
I am sorry to announce that this TED GREEN recently passed away.
Chuck
February 21, 2018 at 3:49 am
Nice list Charles but agree with a poster from above, Jonathan Kreisberg has to be on that list. He has the credentials, history, and chops. You also left out one of the greatest Jazz guitar educators and players of all time; Ted Greene. Very few jazz guitarists of the 21st century weren’t influenced by his arrangements and theory. Unbelievable guitarist.
Duffy
February 21, 2018 at 4:21 am
Kenny Burrell 8th? Benson 4th… You lost my respect right there…
Namzzaj
February 21, 2018 at 1:14 pm
You can’t be too familiar with George Bensons work.
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 6:44 pm
If you are implying that Burrell was ahead of Benson, I strongly disagree(besides Benson was rated #5 on this list-not #4).
Burrell was good (no doubt about it) but Benson diversified himself by adding pop influences and vocalising his improvised solos.
Richard
February 21, 2018 at 1:06 pm
Got the fifty pretty much right but the order is way off. Benson in front of Pass, Burrell, Byrd & Green. What the hell are you drinking?
ian
February 22, 2018 at 3:24 am
Its not about the order, each one of these players was extremely influential in their own way.
joe waye
February 21, 2018 at 4:04 pm
With the exception of 3 players in your list it would appear that the list is made up of the top American jazz guitarists. Europe ,Canada ..Asia ..Australia its a big world man.. I think your list should feature more innovators..
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 2:50 pm
It is interesting that you say this.
Carlos Santana (not jazz) is a Mexican/American rock/fusion guitarist and one of the few in the 1970s to get away from the traditional pentatonic scale improvising to modal (namely dorian) scale improvising and yet wrote a beautiful song (one that I play called): EUROPA.
John Cole
February 21, 2018 at 4:31 pm
Ed Bickert? Bucky Pizzarelli? Frank Vignola? John Pisano? Jimmy Bruno?
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 6:55 pm
What about LORNE LOFSKY (Bickert’s partner for many years)?!
I studied with Lorne (and the great OSCAR PETERSON in theory classes in 85/86) at Toronto’s York University from 1983-1986 and firmly believe he should be in the top ten.
Christopher Nowak
September 25, 2019 at 12:36 pm
I have heard that Frank Vignola and Tommy Emmanuel have played together but I think a Frank Vignola/Robin Nolan duet would be even better.
Christopher Nowak
September 25, 2019 at 12:52 pm
I just saw a Vignola/David Grisman/Nolan trio on Youtube (September Song).
It is good to know that Frank recovered from a car accident in which he was thrown on to a tree and the incident has not deterred him from playing again.
Christopher Nowak
September 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm
Actually, I am wrong. It was not a car but rather an ATV.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
September 20, 2020 at 2:45 pm
Unfortunately, APRIL FOOLS DAY 2020 did not work out for BUCKY PIZZARELLI.
RIP BUCKY PIZZARELLI (1926-2020).
Bob Taylor
February 20, 2021 at 12:35 am
Oh, you noticed too, I see! These lists are dumb, anyway, but if someone is going to make them, leaving those guys out is idiotic. Twice in the last two years I’ve had the privilege of seeing Vignola, with Vinny Raniolo, who is marvelous, too, in a small club. What a privilege! Anyone who wants a jaw dropping musical experience should go to YouTube and listen to Vignola and Mark O’Connor performing “Limehouse Blues.”
Another unjust omission is Hank Garland. ( I believe the name is correct. ) If I’m not mistaken he made only one album before suffering a severe traumatic brain injury in an auto accident, but that album, from the early 60s, is extraordinary.
Jack
February 21, 2018 at 5:09 pm
Spot On! Wes will always be #1
Jimmy
February 21, 2018 at 5:57 pm
Joe Negri from Pittsburgh
Max
February 21, 2018 at 6:31 pm
Wes Montgomery is way over-rated. Tasteful, funky and cool to listen to but No. 1? Please the guy couldn’t even master the use of a plectrum. Django is the best but there are so many great players it’s impossible to rate the geniuses of jazz guitar.
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 6:59 pm
The fact that Wes did not need a plectrum and played the way he did makes his playing even GREATER!
Louis J Asmo
July 18, 2020 at 8:41 am
I play guitar and I love listening to guitar. The best player I have ever heard BAR NONE and regardless of ones’ taste in guitar music…the best and most perfect player I ever heard is easily Johnny Smith!!!
Dave Harrison
February 21, 2018 at 9:34 pm
I would have found room for Howard Alden.
RV
February 21, 2018 at 11:33 pm
What a joke ! Please rename it “The 50 Best US Jazz Guitarists Of All Time”. No Paco de Lucia ? No Birelli Lagrène ? No Stochello Rosemberg ? Hey dude, take a walk beyond your hills, there’s a whole world out there…
Christopher Nowak
September 29, 2019 at 1:18 pm
Paco de Lucia was more of a virtuoso flamenco guitarist.
As with Jesse Cook, he should not be on this particular list.
Mick Minn
February 22, 2018 at 12:03 am
You forgot senatra’s other guitar player, besides Joe Pass, Tony Mattola .
is Les Paul, on this list . Chet Attkins , Jobim was really influencial as well .
My top 10 are Wes, Martino, Di Meola, Metheny les paul , Mottola, Pass, Remler, Stern, Garsed
Bob
March 2, 2019 at 1:19 pm
Les Paul amen
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 11:58 pm
First of all, “Attkins” should be “Atkins”.
Secondly, I believe that his style of playing related more towards the Nashville sound of Country music.
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 1:23 pm
Sorry. There should only be a small “c” for the word “country” regarding my statement about Chet Atkins
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 12:27 pm
It is interesting that you spelled Les Paul “les paul” and the only guitarist in which you use both the first name and the last name.
Is there another jazz guitarist with the last name of “Paul” and/or are you really not sure he should be on the list?
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 12:36 pm
I am directing the Les Paul issue towards MICK MINN not BOB.
Mick Minn
February 22, 2018 at 12:10 am
I like the bop era of the Montgomery brothers , it’s mybelief wes is a vibe player who switched to guitar, because his older brother played vibes .
wes’ approach is much like the vibraphone ‘, octaves chord triads single notes.he probably read on vibraphone . i don’t buy any of that he didn’t know anything crap
ian
February 22, 2018 at 3:21 am
This is a great list! To those who are upset about the specific order I would say that it doesn’t really matter. How can you say one player is better than any other? All these people included here are great in their own way!
Doug
February 22, 2018 at 6:01 pm
Where is the late, great Eddy Marron?
Derek
February 23, 2018 at 6:01 am
My only issue is John NcLaughlin at #15. He’s top ten everyday, every year!
Jim
February 25, 2018 at 2:31 am
Mildly surprised not to see Ulf Wakenius in the top 50
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 11:49 pm
MILDLY surprised??
All of Oscar Petersons’ guitarists should be on this list and that includes Ulf.
Gianpiero
March 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm
George Barnes !?!?!?
Drillon
March 2, 2018 at 6:47 am
Bucky PIZZARELLI Birelli LAGRENE Stochelo ROSENBERG
Philippe
March 2, 2018 at 10:07 am
Thanks for this work… I can’t find Philipp Catherine, the great guitarist (still alive) who worked with Chet Baker, a long time in Europ….so Tiny Grimes, Floyd Smith, Ralph Moore…
Christopher Nowak
October 22, 2019 at 2:28 pm
Just because you have two “Ps” at the end of your name does not mean that PHILIP CATHERINE has two “Ps” at the end of his.
I was stunned when I watched PHILIP CATHERINE: LIVE AT FLAGEY.
The two keyboardists really added to the concert.
Yes. It is a shame that he is not added to the list.
He is one of the few guitarists who can play jazz fusion and just jazz at a high level of proficiency.
Christopher Nowak
December 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm
Here is the video of PHILIP CATHERINE: LIVE AT FLAGEY:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld3SNcR2-1I
givry
March 2, 2018 at 10:43 am
and philip Catherine and joe puma ! ok for Montgomery the best but Joe Pass, Mc Laughlin and Tal Farlow best too !
Eduardo
March 2, 2018 at 6:59 pm
where’s my compatriote Philip Catherine and the other “Young Django” Birelli Lagrene ?
Danny Strunk
March 20, 2018 at 12:11 am
Barney Kessell was born in Muskogee Okla.
Greatest lists are always subjective so everyone take the list with a grain of salt.
As for the snide remark about Wes not mastering the pick, he very much could except the thumb thing evolved because his neighbors complained when he used a pick for comping and single lines when he practiced so he started using his thumb which produced a mellower tone , and less confrontations and evictions ..and his thumb became his Plectrum…
Jim Bretzfelder
March 20, 2018 at 1:31 am
What about Hank Garland ?
Patrick Towning
March 20, 2018 at 9:59 am
Terje Rypdal ?!!!
Paulo Casal
March 25, 2018 at 5:27 pm
It would be fairer if the names were in alphabetical order …
Mark Arata
March 25, 2018 at 6:34 pm
Peter Bernstein not on this list he is one of there best guitar players on the planet. When it comes to Jazz guitar he is the man. He is in my top 5 of all time.
Link
March 25, 2018 at 7:03 pm
Even Chuck Berry admitted to stealing Charlie Christians jazz riffs 7 tryna adat the to Rock & Roll failing miserbly except for a few songs, since they were all the same anyway Except My Dind a Ling
Robert Moehle
March 25, 2018 at 8:24 pm
I’m delighted to see that I know of every guitarist on this list and have heard the work of each one. And I agree with Wes Montgomery being at the top of the list! The only problem with the list is that virtually none of the playing or influence of any of these has made it into my own personal playing! That’s because I hate to practice.
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 12:16 pm
I guess we won’t see ROBERT MOEHLE on this list anytime soon.
Alessandro
March 26, 2018 at 6:47 am
Rene Thomas? Billy Bauer?
umc
March 26, 2018 at 7:08 am
Jonathan Kreisberg, Bireli Lagrene, Philip Catherine, Hank Garland, Chuck Wayne, Sylvain Luc… missing! And Pat Martino on 29? What a joke
Robert
July 2, 2019 at 3:58 pm
Martino should be in top 3, easily. Glad to see Grant Green properly respected. Tragically underappreciated.
Pete Gage
March 26, 2018 at 1:58 pm
Eddie Lang at 39!!! Freddie Greene at 25!! These should be in the top ten
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 11:33 pm
Sorry but I believe the spelling of GREENE should be GREEN.
All of my research on Freddie uses GREEN accept on this blog.
Freddie was a rhythm specialist but rarely soloed.
I think top 10 implies excellent soloists (all top 10 on this list are in fact that).
Christopher Nowak
September 11, 2019 at 3:48 am
Sorry folks. I meant EXCEPT not ACCEPT.
Christian Grimaud
March 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm
The late Ronny Jordan should be on the list. His guitar playing is comparable to Wes Montgomery, Norman Brown, and George Benson. Another guitar great worth noting: Craig T Cooper.
Winksy
September 27, 2020 at 12:52 am
Ronny was a lovely player, and had a wonderful feel But please don’t be ridiculous… he certainly wouldn’t agree with you
Andrew Sapienza
May 8, 2018 at 5:59 am
I understand putting together a list, but as mentioned in a previous comment, it’s impossible to rate them 1 through 50 in order of importance. How do you compare Stanley Jordan, with Charley Byrd, John Mclaughlin, Django Reinhardt, and Kenny Burrell.
From my standpoint,conspicuously missing were: Bireli Lagrene, Ed Bickert, Gene Bertoncini, Phillip Catherine, and Andreas Oberg.
GuyK.
May 25, 2018 at 11:57 pm
No.46 Emily Remler was born in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Not Manhattan.
john mcmaster
August 1, 2018 at 1:44 am
Ed Bickert – ask Paul Desmond
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 12:20 pm
Paul Desmond is dead.
Brian Roberts
September 16, 2018 at 9:55 pm
All are great guitarists, but not sure how Ed Bickert got overlooked
Eloise Bonner
October 9, 2018 at 3:16 am
What happened to Nick Colionne? He’s been around forever.
He’s outstanding.
Jeffrey Wallace
October 15, 2018 at 9:12 am
Martin Taylor UK guitarist for Stephane grappelli has to be on your list also
andrew r puglia
October 20, 2018 at 1:22 am
I have always appreciated the music of many of the fine guitarists listed but I could never presume to know enough to comment upon the list or the order. My late older brother, Richard, however would have plenty to say about the list, I have no doubt. He was a self-taught guitar player and a damn good one, too. He “jammed” every Wednesday evening with his good friend and teacher, Andy Greco – himself a professional musician. From time to time I would drop by to listen and enjoy. A self-taught musician, a self-taught fine furniture maker, Richard was my idol. He so loved the guitar and all the fine guitarists. If I had to surmise, I would think, based upon his comments, Django was #1 on his list, though he had great admiration for many of the others listed.
Ken Boling
October 21, 2018 at 9:32 pm
Barney Kessel is from
MUSKOGEE OKLA
not
Tuskegee Ok
What the heck,?
D R Hatch
December 21, 2018 at 8:25 pm
Ken, pleased you spelt Kessel correctly, surprising how many people, even in magazines get it wrong, with two l’s. Also confirmed his birthplace right ! Saw Barney with Herb and Charlie a few times as the Great Guitars, brilliant ! Many other superb guitarists missing from the list sadly.
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 12:27 pm
Maybe they should have a top 100 list.
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 2:31 pm
RE: D R Hatch’s statement: “Barney with Herb and Charlie”.
I assume you mean Charlie BYRD not Charlie CHRISTIAN.
Barney and Herb were great but not at such an early age (if it is CHRISTIAN).
Brad
November 16, 2018 at 8:54 pm
NO PETER BERNSTEIN OR GILAD HECKSLMAN….INCOMPLETE!!
Neal Forrester
November 23, 2018 at 3:11 am
Baden Powell could be on this list, though I don’t have a problem with most of your picks. Fun read.
Christopher Nowak
September 11, 2019 at 3:42 am
The only POWELL I knew in Jazz was BUD POWELL.
I wonder if BADEN POWELL was related to BUD POWELL.
At any rate, thanks for the information and I hope that Baden is on Youtube.
Christopher Nowak
September 15, 2019 at 12:12 pm
Sorry. I believe the capital “J” in Jazz should be a small “j”.
jeff
December 15, 2018 at 1:33 pm
One l in Ksssel
Christopher Nowak
October 20, 2019 at 2:27 pm
Only 2 ss (not 3) and add an “e” before the first “s”.
William
January 31, 2019 at 12:59 am
Did I miss something?
The 50 Best Jazz Guitarist of All Time is missing one of the top 1 to 5 guitarists ever, Jimmy Bruno.
Who compiled this list?
It is clear that, if Jimmy Bruno is not at the top of the list, at least in the top five, and not even on the list at all, that the method of collating the data is deeply flawed.
Are people who do not know the jazz guitarists the people selecting the names?
Many on the list are talented. Barney Kessel, Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis, Jimmy Raney, Johnny Smith, Bucky Pizzarelli, Joe Pass, Him Hall, Grant Green, Freddie “Fathah Time” Green (Count Basie’s orchestra), are wonderful guitarists.
With that said, and they all belong at the top of the list, if they are on the list, and some appear to be missing, then Jimmy Bruno should be at the top of the list with them, or even above them.
No matter.
I know West Montgomery, George Benson, the guitarists I listed, above, and JImmy Bruno, are THE best of the best, hands down, the science is settled, the debate is ended (sound familiar? ha, ha).
Take care everyone!
Enjoy the great jazz guitarists, those listed, those ommitted, and more!
William
May 8, 2019 at 3:19 am
When I see any current Greatest Jazz Guirist list, or even Greatest of All Time Jazz Guitarist list which does NOT include Jimmy Bruno, I know the list is bogus, and not compiled by a person knowledgeable of the very best.
This list is actually very good, mentioning Jimmy Raney, Johnny Smith, Freddie Green, Grant Green, West Montgomery, and George Benson, even John Pizzarelli, although I do not recall seeing Bucky Pizzarelli, one of the finest of all time, on the list.
Over-all, while the placement of some of the players is not where I would have placed them, Barney Kessel, Herb Ellis, Kenny Burrel, Jimmy Raney, Johnny SMith, George Benson, West Montgomery, Bucky pizzareli, Freddie “Fatha’ Time” Green, Grant Green, and Jimmy Bruno would round out the top eleven or so, with Jimmy Bruno at the top of the list, especially considering his swing feel, his ability to dig in to the rhythm unlike most other guitarists, his freakish, top percentile speed and dexterity, his musicality, his tone, and phrasing.
Although not listed as a jazz guitarist, Carlos Santana has basically one style of sound which is clearly his signature sound, a sound which makes it easy to identify him within seconds of hearing his music.
The guitarists I mentioned, above, do have a certain signature sound as well, yet some, like Jimmy Bruno, has a capacity to expand beyond a strict, restricted, repetitive sound.
Buzz
February 23, 2019 at 4:15 pm
Enjoyed reading the list, but definitely agree with putting it in alphabetical order, and agree 1000% with adding Chuck Wayne and John Pisano…the list isn’t complete without them.
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 2:40 pm
If you mention JOHN PISANO then you have to also add BILLY BEAN.
Lloyd Hardin
March 3, 2019 at 3:44 am
At #49 Norman Brown certainly deserves mention. However, there is no player who captures the style of Wes Montgomery more than Chuck Loeb.
Carol Caldwell
March 6, 2019 at 10:12 pm
You left out Mundell Lowe, Jonathan Kreiesberg, if you have Sonny Sharock, you must have Dom Minasi, the best of the free players…also Vic Juric and Lage Lund
Steve Holtje
March 10, 2019 at 4:45 pm
Joe Morris. Or he he too avant-garde for you?
Steve Holtje
March 10, 2019 at 4:46 pm
Also Mary Halvorson.
Rafael Jorge Armiñana Romeu
March 30, 2019 at 8:24 am
Con todos mis respetos y admiración a los creadores de estas listas, siempre aprendemos mucho, falta el más grande, el inmortal, el divino, el más humano, el más sabroso, ritmos, fuerza, delicadeza, pasión, el hijo de DIOS, el sobrenatural, el super-humano, admirado y respetado por todos sus amigos , incomparable, la persona que más a hecho por la música, el talentoso y gran trabajador, excelente comunicador, reservado e infinitamente grandioso….PACO DE LUCIA. PACO EL DE LA LUCIA….Solo tienen que ver u escuchar el trabajo titulado PACO DE LUCIA en VIVO conciertos ESPAÑA 2010. Es solo mi opinión, insisto con todos mis respetos y admiración a la increíble lista aquí presentada. Les deseo a tod@s ustedes un fenomenal día.
Michael Corenzwit
May 10, 2019 at 1:29 pm
1. John McLaughlin. 2. Pat Metheney. 3. Wes Montgomery. 4. Al DiMeola. 5. Barney Kessel. My List of the greatest I ever heard.
Christopher Nowak
October 20, 2019 at 2:22 pm
I would replace Barney Kessel with Django Reinhardt.
Barney was good (no doubt about it) but what Django did with just three fingers is more impressive.
Michael Corenzwit
May 10, 2019 at 1:32 pm
Your list’s most glaring omission is Steve Morse. A unique virtuoso.
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 8:01 pm
Steve Morse is in a class by himself BUT HE IS NOT JAZZ!
You might as well have mentioned Steve Vai and Joe Satriani as well.
Jaynius Swannius
May 20, 2019 at 7:01 pm
Norman Brown at 49? I don’t know about that one, considering he impressed George Benson.
Jim Nesterick
June 7, 2019 at 4:07 pm
John NcLaughlin at 15? Really??? Top 5 all day long.
Carl Flohe
July 18, 2019 at 11:09 pm
Why is ED BICKERT missed !!??!!??
Mark Raz
July 25, 2019 at 11:13 pm
Obviously this list was made by someone who is not a musician.
Donald Crawford
August 11, 2019 at 6:55 am
Have you ever heard of a gentleman named Jimmy Ponder? If not listen to him. Also you have Django Reinhardt ahead of George Benson? That automatically disqualifies you as an expert, but thanks for you opinion.
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 8:06 pm
Jake Langley and Alex Goodman?!
Christopher Nowak
September 9, 2019 at 8:17 pm
There are some excellent gypsy jazz guitarists that are left out.Example: ROBIN NOLAN.
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 1:19 pm
If you want to hear a song that was composed strictly from the HUNGARIAN GYPSY scale (c d e flat f sharp g a flat b (natural), google THE CHRIS NOWAK PROJECT YOUTUBE Volumes 1 or 2.
Click on HUNGARIAN GYPSY BLUES.
I am a guitarist but unfortunately, I cannot play publicly anymore.
Imagine how a guitar addition would enhance the song.
Christopher Nowak
September 16, 2019 at 12:53 pm
You can now here HUNGARIAN GYPSY BLUES on Volume 3 of THE CHRIS NOWAK PROJECT on YOUTUBE.
The bass gives it a much better bottom end to the song.
Christopher Nowak
November 22, 2019 at 2:27 pm
Here is an example of HUNGARIAN GYPSY BLUES. This is from Vol. 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGt8vcGsYfk&list=OLAK5uy_k7M-0PcT5vtPSusxNDlUYOkkVOJEwZ5vM&index=8&t=0s
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 12:55 pm
I am glad that Jesse Cook was NOT mentioned.
He has better technique than almost all the guitarists listed here BUT 80% of his harmonies are Spanish oriented (this can get boring after awhile).
It is interesting that I had no qualms about lifting one of his prettiest (and Spanish oriented) compositions in which he does not show off his incredible technique (AZUL).
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 7:56 pm
RE: AZUL. I hate to admit it but when I first heard AZUL, I could not tell if the melody was in thirds or sixths.
Only after listening carefully, I learned that it was in sixths.
Maybe I should go back to ear training class.
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 4:42 pm
MICHAEL OCCHIPINTI and Shine On?
In my books, his playing resembles that of Bill Frisell (in some of their songs).
I saw Michael and his group at THE JAZZ ROOM in Waterloo, Ontario a few months ago and was pleasantly surprised to win a free CD.
The group did some excellent reinterpretations of some Beatles’ songs.
I would definitely see them again.
Christopher Nowak
September 10, 2019 at 8:51 pm
Bill Dillard, Billy Bean, Ron Singer and Dick Garcia?
Christopher Nowak
September 11, 2019 at 3:28 am
I think that some guitarists out there know the tune BLUES FOR BASIE by Joe Pass.
I transcribed and played this song as part of my audition to get into the music program at Toronto’s York University.
I was auditioned by a professor who did not specialise in Jazz music and was pleased to get an overall mark of B++.
I later realised that there were many guitarists on YOUTUBE that played BLUES FOR BASIE.
Just like Jesse Cook with AZUL, BLUES FOR BASIE did not require incredible technique that both Joe and Jesse possess.
I hate to admit that for more complicated tunes,I buy sheet music of these two artists and even then, it can be quite difficult to play.
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 2:45 pm
Sorry. “Jazz music” should be “jazz music”.
Christopher Nowak
September 11, 2019 at 2:32 pm
Here are some POLISH jazz guitarists: Apostolis Anthimos, Marek Blizinski, Janusz lwanski, Magda Piskorczyk, Maciek Pysz and Jarek Smietana.
I am 50% Italian and 50% Polish (some people call me a POWOP) BUT I prefer my Italian side because I believe that they are superior as far as food and music are concerned. Example: GABRIEL’S OBOE.
I have already chosen JOE PASS (Italian) as my favourite Jazz guitarist.
I have yet to choose a Polish Jazz guitarist. I shall youtube some of the guitarists listed above.
Maybe some other jazz guitarists can offer some suggestions.
Christopher Nowak
September 11, 2019 at 2:36 pm
Sorry folks. All my capital Js in JAZZ should be small js.
Christopher Nowak
September 15, 2019 at 6:23 pm
After listening to all the Polish guitarists I have chosen:
1) FOR POLISH: Macek Pysz
20 FOR ITALIAN: Joe Pass as my favourite jazz guitarists.
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 12:33 am
REG SCHWAGER?!
I saw Reg play twice (live).
Once at the Central Ontario Musician’s Association Christmas party in Kitchener, Ontario about 10 years ago.
Secondly, at the JAZZ ROOM in Waterloo, Ontario about 4 years later.
At that time, I heard that he always took a bus or train to his gigs (what a hassle that must have been!!).
I assume that now he has enough money to buy a car.
Christopher Nowak
September 13, 2019 at 1:04 pm
Reg probably took buses, trains or CABS (maybe AIR PLANES?) to get to his gigs.
I guess he would have gone with the entire group he was playing with on the air plane.
Christopher Nowak
September 14, 2019 at 2:44 pm
I don’t know about JOHN PIZZARELLI at only #50.
He has incredible technique and can sing his improvised solos just as fast or even faster than GEORGE BENSON.
I do not know of any other jazz guitarists who do this.
I do however recall SLAM STEWART sing his improvised solos an octave higher as a bassist.
Christopher Nowak
September 19, 2019 at 2:45 pm
Sonny Greenwich and George Van Eps?
Christopher Nowak
September 19, 2019 at 5:37 pm
Sorry. George Van Eps is already on the list.
SONNY GREENWICH ONLY!
Christopher Nowak
September 19, 2019 at 5:45 pm
I know that both George Van Eps and Lorne Lofsky played guitars with more than 6 strings.
This obviously gave them a broader range of notes.
Has anyone heard jazz played on a CHAPMAN STICK?
Christopher Nowak
September 19, 2019 at 6:44 pm
Greg Howard, Kevin Keith and Bob Culbertson as a start for jazz Chapman stick players.
A great funky bass sound combined with an echoing synthesised guitar.
You definitely do not need more instrumentation to get a full sound.
Christopher Nowak
September 20, 2019 at 11:49 am
Nathan Hiltz?
I remember hearing Nathan in a downtown Waterloo, Ontario restaurant with vocalist Doreen Smith about 17 years ago.
I have not heard his name recently but I know Doreen eventually turned to playing with a very good Romanian guitarist who started on banjo in his native land at the WATERLOO MOTOR INN (no longer in existence) on a regular basis around Christmas.
If anyone remembers his name, let me know.
Christopher Nowak
September 24, 2019 at 11:26 am
I now remember his name: DAN IONESCU.
Christopher Nowak
September 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm
Art De Villiers, Phil Tesis and TED QUINLAN?!
They are all from Canada and Art and Ted used to teach at Toronto’s Humber College.
Christopher Nowak
September 27, 2019 at 12:32 pm
If you can find Art’s version of O CANADA, you will be very impressed about the re-harmonisation.
Sorry Jimi Hendrix but it is better than your version of THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER.
Christopher Nowak
September 29, 2019 at 3:43 am
ROBERT MICHAELS?!
Yes. I believe he is more well known for flamenco (like Jesse Cook) but he also branches out into jazz.
I transcribed his ARMANDO’S MARKET.
Again, you do not require incredible technique to play it.
Both AZUL and ARMANDO’S MARKET go over at home/cottage parties.
Christopher Nowak
October 5, 2019 at 12:24 am
JAKE SHIMABUKURO?! ONLY KIDDING BUT A TRUE VIRTUOSO ON THE UKULELE!!!!
Christopher Nowak
October 25, 2019 at 12:59 pm
PHIL DISERA?!
I remember Phil from Humber College (Toronto) in the early 1980s and recently heard him on 91.1.
He played acoustic guitar (smooth jazz) that reminded me of EARL KLUGH.
Christopher Nowak
October 25, 2019 at 1:11 pm
KEVIN BREIT?!
I also remember Kevin from Humber College.
He occasionally comes to the JAZZ FEST in Kitchener, Ontario (held usually in mid July of each year) but is really an avant garde blues guitarist.
I believe that he recently released a jazz fusion album in honour of Neil Young.
Christopher Nowak
October 28, 2019 at 12:02 pm
BRIAN HUGHES from Canada?!
I would rate him higher than EARL KLUGH as far as smooth jazz is concerned.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
February 1, 2020 at 12:04 pm
MICK DENNIS??!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZABY0UoJBc
Jim boos
February 29, 2020 at 10:52 pm
Where is Jaco Pastorius?
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
March 29, 2020 at 12:12 pm
JACO PASTORIUS was an EXCEPTIONAL BASSIST NOT GUITARIST!!
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
June 17, 2020 at 1:04 pm
BIRELI LAGRENE from FRANCE??!!
I don’t think that many guitarists can play as good a solo as he does on GIANT STEPS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6WST5ujG0c
Allen Kennedy
June 26, 2020 at 10:17 pm
I think ranking here makes this list come off as something that you would see in People Magazine or Rolling Stone. Information like this is so useful to someone who wants additional talents to investigate. Trying to satisfy everyone’s personal favorite is a trick of these lists: stir controversy to get everyone’s hackles up. Unnecessary. My guess is that many guitar lovers never heard many of these artists. And they are the core of interested parties in this type of thing. I personally have marveled at Joscho Stephane, but find both the Rosenbergs just as fulfilling. They have to sit by and watch Django and Birelli take all the kudos. That’s OK. One artist leads to another. I love every name there.
Rex
July 16, 2020 at 6:32 am
You got #1 right.
Full stop.
Glenn Abbott
August 31, 2020 at 4:55 am
ED BICKERT.
Talent does not have to be on the front page of every single musical publication on the planet.
My music teacher told me that if one dropped their keys on the floor, Ed could name the chord.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
September 5, 2020 at 1:09 pm
RIP Ed Bickert!!!
I remember the late PETE HARRIS (Humber College guitar instructor in the early 1980s) showing me an amazing combination of chords and counterpoint for the song HAVE YOU MET MISS JONES.
He said that he got it from Ed and that Ed just made it up on the spot.
TRULY AMAZING!!!
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 10, 2020 at 6:32 pm
FRANCESCO LO CASTRO???!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbIgoJMruQE
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 15, 2020 at 6:27 pm
ROLAND BALOGH??????????!!!!!!!!!!
JOE PASS IS ROLLING IN HIS GRAVE!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFq6RnQID6g
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 16, 2020 at 12:15 pm
ROBBEN FORD and CARTER LOW???!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDkS7J1mcEw
Chrisanowak@hotmail.com
October 17, 2020 at 3:07 pm
MATT LANDON??!!
Great solo work on I REMEMBER YOU!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F336xzA7Ugc
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 19, 2020 at 11:45 pm
PABLO ROMEU???!!!
For jazz fusion!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKYTPVrgdVM
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 29, 2020 at 1:59 pm
KEITH MURCH??!!
Here he is playing with Peter Appleyard.
He does not have the incredible technique of ROLAND BALOGH (how many people do?) BUT he is definitely VERY SOLID!!
(his solo is 51:140):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARcO06nAjK4
Michael Litzko
December 5, 2020 at 10:53 am
Da fehlen doch noch einige, wie George Benson, Ralph Towner, Baden Powell, Ian Ethan Case und z.B. Marc Ribot sollte mindestens in den Top 10 stehen.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
December 5, 2020 at 3:54 pm
ROB BULGER?! (SOLO:7:30-9:37). He beat me out for LAB 1 guitar position at Humber College in Toronto (1982/83). He was a hippy back then!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY2q8Rtf4jU
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
December 12, 2020 at 11:38 am
Actually. Rob’s solo ends at 9:47.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
December 12, 2020 at 11:42 am
Sorry folks. Hippy should be HIPPIE.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
December 20, 2020 at 10:26 pm
JOE ROBINSON??!!!
Here he adds a lot of blues as well.
His solo: (2:29-3:39)
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
December 25, 2020 at 11:57 am
MARK ELF???!!!
He has a “choppy” style but his lines are incredible!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHXZ9R8rRcU
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
January 7, 2021 at 3:12 pm
ANDY DECOULIS!!??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mo0Vdc2Sm3I
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
January 12, 2021 at 7:24 pm
JUSTIN-LEE SCHULTZ!!!!!!!!????????
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVS4CGiAVGA
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
February 5, 2021 at 3:43 am
RUGGERO ROBIN from Italy???!!!
Jazz fusion here but he also plays smooth jazz really well!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j76MVToajE4
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
February 16, 2021 at 3:04 pm
RICHARD DAUDE???!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2xQsRjF8lnGxXJRL73p0oavE0f7NIzbSuk4JFWhUUcFe8q5JrihUZ09GQ&v=VqXfxogkLtU&feature=youtu.be
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
February 20, 2021 at 3:17 pm
ELEANORA STRINO??!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym-5apzC6JI
Christopher Nowak
March 6, 2021 at 1:21 pm
MATTEO MANCUSO???!!!
ALL FINGERS!!!!!
https://www.facebook.com/matteomancusoofficial/videos/266706048226644/
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
April 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm
OSCAR MOORE???!!! No flashy speed like JOE PASS and HERB ELLIS BUT VERY TASTY LINES!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrDURrCVY1Y
uncle tom
April 9, 2021 at 5:41 am
were is ted greene?
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
April 11, 2021 at 3:23 pm
JAVIER GARCIA?????!!!!!
GREAT CHORDS, NICE PHRASING and NICE LINES!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8378pi49WjY
Steve
April 27, 2021 at 8:50 pm
No mention of the great Ted Greene!? A guy every serious jazz musician studies…all these’best’lists are dumb/subjective
akis dimitropoulos
May 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm
ivan boogaloo joe jones?
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
June 9, 2021 at 6:08 pm
Here is a sample of IVAN’S music.
He can play octaves just as smooth as WES MONTGOMERY BUT FASTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A master at playing octaves with the 4th or 5th interval in between!!!
Great Blues technique!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDRfceLJCvo
Bruce333
July 7, 2021 at 4:33 am
Holdsworth just about ran circles around everyone
Metheny perhaps best composer
and McLaughlin most versatile
and love them all… just my 2 Cents
Bruce333
July 7, 2021 at 4:39 am
CHRISTOPHER NOWAK. Great stuff thx for the link…. like Benson after 4 cups of coffee : )
Gonna explore IVAN. TY
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
August 17, 2021 at 5:11 pm
STOCHELO ROSENBERG???!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fxvZOxxoxk
alecleamas
September 29, 2021 at 5:37 am
Oscar Aleman.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 11, 2021 at 8:29 pm
CHRISTOPHER NOWAK??????????!!!!!!!!!!
Here I am with my BODYBUILDING BODY before I got prostate cancer.
I was too ill to play on THE CHRIS NOWAK PROJECT VOL.1,2 and 3 BUT you can get a good idea of my compositional styles!!
I was JUST SKIN and BONES in the hospital but now I go nuts with a 20 pound dumbbell along with some other exercises at my retirement home!
NO bodybuilding body BUT I went from 282 pounds to 242.5 pounds in 14 months and am relatively healthy!!
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 11, 2021 at 8:31 pm
Excuse the ONE cowboy chord:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU2TrlZ7JRg
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 11, 2021 at 8:39 pm
This song is dedicated to TORONTO MAPLE LEAF hockey player: AUSTON MATTHEWS and sexy female golfer PAIGE SPIRANAC!!
AUSTON is originally from ARIZONA and PAIGE now lives in the ARIZONA area!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAKOt4G7kLg&list=OLAK5uy_k7M-0PcT5vtPSusxNDlUYOkkVOJEwZ5vM&index=3
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
October 11, 2021 at 8:50 pm
Here is OSCAR ALEMAN playing SWEET GEORGIA BROWN!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qe9TeWYS-oQ
Brad
December 27, 2021 at 6:06 am
Eddie Lang way down there?!!!!This list sounds like it came out of Berkeley music school!
remmah
March 6, 2022 at 4:33 am
No WAYMAN TISDALE? Best base guitarist ever>
Lorne Cooper
April 25, 2022 at 1:13 pm
Django should have been number one, hands down BY FAR! Granted, Wes is great and ALL that, but, it was Django that he got the octave idea from, although he almost never mixed them with his solo lines. Django is Proteus, without him the list would look a lot different and may have taken many more years to develop. How could Charlie Christian not have heard Django? Charlies playing is tame compared to Django’s. Reinhardt was truly a musical genius.
Ronald David Bruno
May 2, 2022 at 3:04 am
Are you all out of your minds?
I have listened to most of those guys. George Benson was my favorite do a long time,
B U T none if these guys can hold a candle to Bireli Lagrene, even George. I used to think that Joe Pass was one of the greats. He played with Oscar. Listened to Cerokee and it was cool. Bireli blows Joe away on that song. Bireli isn’t even on this list … Hello, they play jazz in France too. Actually he takes Django’s style to the next level and beyond. Don’t believe me, why not ask George, Joe or Al Dimeola?
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
May 11, 2022 at 11:39 am
REMAH:
WAYMAN TISDALE is a BASSIST!!
WRONG COLUMN!!
Michael Ford
June 19, 2022 at 3:29 am
There was a Guitarist from New Cumberland WV, named Parke Hill, who was absolutely wonderful. I remember attending a Charlie Byrd Concert at my college and as I watched him perform, I could see myself, with considerable practice accomplishing many of the selections he played. But when I would go back from college to New Cumberland for a lesson with Parke, he would always stun me with licks that I couldn’t even comprehend let alone accomplish them in performance.
johnny t
August 16, 2022 at 3:19 pm
Mr. Al Viola is a tremendous talent at the guitar, whether acoustic, electric, archtop or classical. He was Frank Sinatra’s guitarist for 25 years and was an in-demand session player of the highest degree. You can hear him on a slew of the most famous recordings that will ever be~ Quote from his Los Angeles Times obituary: “As a studio musician, Viola appeared on more than 500 albums with artists such as Julie London, Steve Lawrence, Marvin Gaye, Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt and Natalie Cole.
In addition to being the solo mandolinist who performed the classic “Godfather” theme, he played on numerous TV and film soundtracks, including “West Side Story,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Blazing Saddles.”
And he was a beautiful human being. I got to meet him once. He is my music mentor’s music mentor. Out of all the favorite guitarists my mentor would send out letters to, Al Viola was the only one who replied. Who would have thought ~ The only student Mr. Viola would take (and many famous people requested) was a young at the time resident of Honolulu, Hawai’i.
Please look into Mr. Viola. And please spread the word if you enjoy his artistry and are able.
Thank you for allowing me to share,
johnny t
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
August 18, 2022 at 5:36 pm
AL VIOLA almost rhymes with AL DI MEOLA!!
What a co-incidence!!
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
August 18, 2022 at 5:42 pm
AL VIOLA: ALONE TOGETHER.
The final chord is just a 1 and 5 (popular in lute music in the 1500s).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exl91F6T2dQ
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
August 20, 2022 at 5:06 pm
I mentioned JOE ROBINSON before.
Her is playing SUMMERTIME.
WHAT A TALENT!!!!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueqORUhYgHg
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
August 20, 2022 at 5:29 pm
MIMI FOX???!!!
AUTUMN LEAVES.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O_-QlB06oc
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
August 27, 2022 at 5:37 pm
HOW COULD YOU POSSIBLY LEAVE OUT JAMES MULLER FROM AUSTRALIA?????!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwmBeDY_5RM
Eric Madis
September 19, 2022 at 11:48 pm
The list has many of the great jazz guitarists who should be mentioned and really order does not matter. One friend said (to me) that Joe Pass was a greater master of jazz guitar than Pat Metheny and, not only is that true, but Metheny would acknowledge that himself. HOWEVER, despite his brilliance as a guitarist, the only Pass compositions are a handful of standard blues forms with riff melodies, whereas Metheny has left a prolific and innovative compositional legacy that will be played by symphony orchestras 200 years from now. So it’s really all a matter of opinion. HOWEVER, and this is not an opinion, some of the guitarists listed are NOT jazz guitarists. Some improvise (a little) and all are excellent guitarists, but a list of top jazz guitarists should be jazz guitarists; not rock/jazz fusion or pop guitarists. As for the comments and the “Hey, why isn’t ….. on the list?”, the answer is quite simple: every major city in the US has at least a few excellent jazz guitarists working in the area, maybe with albums out and mostly gigging locally. Excellent is not GREAT. Great is someone who shines above even the excellent players, is innovative and has left a legacy that has changed the geography of jazz. Discovermusic does not know the best jazz guitarists: someone who plays guitar undoubtedly with a limited knowledge of jazz created that list. But considering the number of excellent guitarists who have played jazz over 100+ years, the choices should be made on their contribution to jazz and their influences as players and musicians. Without a doubt, Charlie Christian should be at the top of the list because, with exception of Django Reinhardt, the entire jazz guitar legacy was literally modeled on what Christian created, and NO ONE plays with his brilliant verve and enthusiastic creativity. Don’t believe me? Sit down and listen to his work with the Bennie Goodman Sextets and Orchestras. Has he been passed out technically? Sure, but that is the nature of any field. I am glad that Mary Osborne was mentioned. She was superb and, like many jazz guitarists of her era, she lived through an era that saw the demise of jazz as a popular music and the rise of rock and roll. The only reason why a great player like Barney Kessell (from the same era) is better known is that he did countless sessions, never stopped gigging, touring and pursuing his artistic dream.
Eric Madis
September 19, 2022 at 11:53 pm
Yes, and Al Viola actually was a jazz guitarist. DiMeola is an excellent guitarist and artist. Not trying to take anything away from him. But is he a jazz guitarist? Not really.
Eric Madis
September 19, 2022 at 11:57 pm
Yes!
Eric Madis
September 19, 2022 at 11:58 pm
I had some of his ECM records. Very good guitarist, but not a jazz guitarist.
Ray y
September 20, 2022 at 8:09 pm
How about Ernest Ranglin please look into this great musician that never mentioned. Very humble and gifted musician …